Liggan crowned 2022 Miss Hanover Abilities

After a memorable evening of pageantry fun and celebration of local women’s sparkling abilities, Savannah Liggan of Atlee High School was crowned 2022 Miss Hanover Abilities.

After a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hanover Community Support Services (HCSS) held its fourth annual Miss Hanover Abilities Pageant last month. The event was held at Mechanicsville High School and drew together a crowd of between 150 and 200 attendees in support of the contestants and the HCSS mission. HCSS is a nonprofit organization that provides financial support to citizens with developmental disabilities, mental health challenges and substance use disorders.

Savannah said she was surprised when she was crowned as this year’s Miss Hanover Abilities and was overcome with emotion when they announced her name.

“To hear the crowd clapping for me felt so amazing,” Savannah said. “I just felt so proud of myself afterwards and I just had amazing family and friends.”

This year’s pageant featured 10 contestants from Hanover and surrounding areas with developmental disabilities aged 13 years and up. The contestants this year were Lori Brunson, Ashley D’Evegnee, Brianna Daniel, Brenna Fennelly, Amber Gillend, Julia Reese Klauer, Savannah Liggan, Cassie Rodriguez, Mackenzie Webb and Haley Woodward.

The 2022 Miss Hanover Abilities first runner-up is Mackenzie Webb and the second runner-up is Amber Gillend.

Proceeds from the pageant go toward the many services that HCSS provides, including offering scholarships to Hanover County High School seniors. HCSS offers two $1,000 scholarships for seniors who plan to go into professional fields that serve or benefit individuals with developmental disabilities, substance use or mental health issues. A third scholarship is offered to a high school senior that faces adversity themselves.

HCSS will also donate $2,500 this year to Young Life Capernaum, which is a ministry for teens with intellectual and physical disabilities that aims to provide these individuals with fun, adventurous and friendship-building experiences with an annual summer camp and other activities.

HCSS president Ashley White said the pageant went “above and beyond on so many expectations and levels” and they “absolutely crushed” their fundraising goal for this year.

The pageant raised funds through its ticket booth, a stand for flower bouquets donated by King William Florist, concession stand with donated food and a “Fan Favorite” table. Attendees would donate money into their favorite contestant’s jar or through a QR code. Savannah Liggan won the Fan Favorite title this year.

The pageant also received support from its title sponsor, Riverwood Events and Catering, along with other local sponsors.

“Of course it’s nice that it serves as a fundraiser, but it’s more about the girls and their experience,” White said. “And the whole purpose that we created the event was to shine a light on the special needs community and show people what these girls are really capable of.”

The contestants’ overall scores are judged under four categories: a five-minute private interview with the judges prior to the event, casual wear, talent and an evening gown contest. Contestants performed an opening number at the beginning of the pageant choreographed by White that was not included in their overall scores.

White said they select two special education teachers, two pageant individuals and a community volunteer as judges each year. This year’s judges were Susie Hinshaw of Chickahominy Middle School, Sara Salvato of Mechanicsville High School, Kimberly Kirby, the 2014 Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen Casey Shepard and Taylor Waller.

“And we try to choose people that we know either have a heart for the special needs community or their personality would just mesh really well with that type of event,” White said.

Each contestant is paired with a “buddy” that guides them throughout the pageant process as much as the contestant wants or needs. Every buddy is a volunteer community member who is typically matched with a contestant that they share a connection with, such as attending the same school.

Savannah was paired with Audrey Beckett, a fellow Atlee High Student.

“The pageant was amazing. I really did have a lot of fun,” Savannah said. “My partner was the best... it is so great to have a friend just like her.”

Savannah sung “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus during the talent portion of the evening. Other performances by contestants included singing, dancing, cheerleading and a PowerPoint presentation showcasing arts and crafts.

Savannah said performing in front of the audience felt “amazing” with many of her best friends, family members and other supporters cheering her on.

Savannah’s mom, Amborah, expressed how proud she was of her daughter’s performance and the other contestants, many of whom are Savannah’s friends from either Young Life Capernaum or River City Stars, which is a nonprofit cheerleading program for individuals with special needs in Central Virginia.

“I would not have wanted to be in these judges’ shoes… because these girls were all amazing,” Amborah said. “I was so proud of each and every one of those girls because they did what I could never have done.”

White said in addition to shining a light on the girls’ talents, the pageant helps build confidence in the contestants. She heard from every mom this year about the growth in their daughters’ confidence from just the Friday night rehearsal to Saturday’s pageant, with many of the girls “being totally independent on stage, shining, not having any fears and getting up there and having a great time.”

White said they aim to treat everyone “like queens for the day,” with the girls’ hair and makeup professionally done, opening number outfits provided, special interviews conducted and even offering every contestant their own tiara during the crowning ceremony. The hosts offer kind remarks to each contestant and their abilities as they’re crowned by their “buddies.”

“It’s nice to be the winner, but we really want it to be about the overall experience – the confidence building, the friendships they gain and the opportunity to showcase their talents,” White said.

As the 2022 Miss Hanover Abilities, Savannah will likely participate in a number of community events similar to previous queens, such as the Mechanicsville Christmas Parade, Ashland Christmas Parade, the Ashland Fourth of July Parade and the Strawberry Faire. She has also been accepted into the capABLE Campaign, which is an annual initiative that features a series of photographs and interviews of thriving Richmond residents with diverse abilities and viewpoints.

Savannah said she most looks forward to encouraging others with what they have been through as the new Miss Hanover Abilities.

“She’s got a big heart and loves to help others,” Amborah said.

Savannah also has an abundance of hobbies such as participating in basketball, baseball, soccer, cheerleading and horseback riding throughout the year. She said one of her favorite things to do is hang out with her friends, who offer her great encouragement and support.

She encourages girls who are interested in signing up next year to give it a try, have fun and be themselves.