Light Up the Tracks’ begins in Downtown Ashland

Starting Nov. 6, Downtown Ashland has transformed into a vintage Christmas village with Light Up the Tracks, presented by Dominion Energy — a light display and special events welcome visitors for a unique small town holiday experience.

“Light Up the Tracks invites visitors to enjoy the quaint setting of our historic downtown,” said Maggie Longest, Executive Director of Downtown Ashland Association. “Customers will find excellent shopping, dining, and entertainment with friendly, small town charm.”

Downtown buildings are outlined in twinkling white lights, along with historic homes and Randolph-Macon College. The whole of Ashland’s Center Street is illuminated, giving visitors a chance to step into a real-life holiday postcard. Plus, local merchants and community groups offer special events all season long.

“We are proud to be a part of this one-of-a-kind celebration,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “It’s a great opportunity to support community spirit and spread holiday cheer in Ashland.”