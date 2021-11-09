Light Up the Tracks’ begins in Downtown Ashland

Starting Nov. 6, Downtown Ashland has transformed into a vintage Christmas village with Light Up the Tracks, presented by Dominion Energy — a light display and special events welcome visitors for a unique small town holiday experience.
“Light Up the Tracks invites visitors to enjoy the quaint setting of our historic downtown,” said Maggie Longest, Executive Director of Downtown Ashland Association. “Customers will find excellent shopping, dining, and entertainment with friendly, small town charm.”
Downtown buildings are outlined in twinkling white lights, along with historic homes and Randolph-Macon College. The whole of Ashland’s Center Street is illuminated, giving visitors a chance to step into a real-life holiday postcard. Plus, local merchants and community groups offer special events all season long.
“We are proud to be a part of this one-of-a-kind celebration,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “It’s a great opportunity to support community spirit and spread holiday cheer in Ashland.”
Visit Downtown Ashland throughout November and December for holiday events and specials. In addition to last week’s tree lighting ceremony, the upcoming calendar includes:
- Ashland Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 4 from noon to 4 p.m.
- Jolly Jaunt Bar Crawl on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Light the Way to 2022 on Friday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.
The public is invited to stroll Ashland’s main street and enjoy an old fashioned holiday. Find handmade gifts and decor at local shops, and warm up with a glass of wine or hot chocolate at Downtown Ashland’s many restaurants.
“Whether it’s family fun or a grown-up getaway, Light Up the Tracks brings all things merry and bright to your holiday season,” Longest said.
Find the special events calendar and visitor information at LightUptheTracks.com.