Linda Lane BIRDSONG

BIRDSONG, Linda Lane, 76, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Friday, November 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 25 years, Richard "Birdie" Birdsong; and a brother, Louis "Bubba" Lane. Linda is survived by a sister, Betty Barker (Sonny); brother-in-law, Jerry Birdsong (Fran); and sister-in-law, JoAnn Atkins; a devoted niece and caregiver, Sheila Gates (Eddie); several nieces and nephews, David Barker, Dana Barker, Rian Lane (Betsey), Jeffrey Lane (Angie) and Casey Lane (Tommy); a special friend, Audrey Seay; her other caregiver, Linda Brickhouse; and many other family and friends. Linda was a hair stylist for over 50 years. She was a member of the Women of the Moose. She enjoyed gardening and camping. Linda was a devoted caregiver for many loved ones over the years. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A procession will follow to Signal Hill Memorial Park for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. As a reminder, the funeral home will require masks and encourage social distancing in compliance with the Governors orders regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.