 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linda Scott WATSON
0 Comments

Linda Scott WATSON

  • 0
WATSON

WATSON, Linda Scott, 71, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, January 22, 2022. Linda was a loving wife, mother, grannie and sister. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey and Lola Scott. Linda leaves behind a loving husband of 51 years, Ken Watson; three children, Dawn Watson-Bronner (Rob), Melissa Orange (Jesse) and Kenneth Watson (Jaimee); six grandchildren, Justin Dodson, Tiffany Dodson, Colby Browning, Jordy Browning, Jaden Browning and Rylee Watson; her sister, Caroline Hudgins (Wayne); her sister-in-law, Janice Caldwell (Steve); and nieces and nephews and other extended family. She retired from Henrico County Schools with over 30 years of service. She was laid to rest at Washington Memorial Park.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bryson McRae LEWIS
News

Bryson McRae LEWIS

LEWIS, Bryson McRae, 21, of Hanover, passed away on January 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Phyllis and Melvin T…

Harlan COSTEA
News

Harlan COSTEA

COSTEA, Harlan Mike, 71, of Mechanicsville, Virginia died on January 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Matthew Mike Costea; and…

Lisa Ann DOWNEY
News

Lisa Ann DOWNEY

DOWNEY, Lisa Ann, born on December 21, 1975, in Richmond, Virginia, to Nelson Douglas Jenks Sr. and Rita Ann Livingston Leise, she passed away…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News