WATSON, Linda Scott, 71, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, January 22, 2022. Linda was a loving wife, mother, grannie and sister. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey and Lola Scott. Linda leaves behind a loving husband of 51 years, Ken Watson; three children, Dawn Watson-Bronner (Rob), Melissa Orange (Jesse) and Kenneth Watson (Jaimee); six grandchildren, Justin Dodson, Tiffany Dodson, Colby Browning, Jordy Browning, Jaden Browning and Rylee Watson; her sister, Caroline Hudgins (Wayne); her sister-in-law, Janice Caldwell (Steve); and nieces and nephews and other extended family. She retired from Henrico County Schools with over 30 years of service. She was laid to rest at Washington Memorial Park.
Linda Scott WATSON
- Obituary
