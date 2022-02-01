Linda Scott WATSON

WATSON, Linda Scott, 71, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, January 22, 2022. Linda was a loving wife, mother, grannie and sister. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey and Lola Scott. Linda leaves behind a loving husband of 51 years, Ken Watson; three children, Dawn Watson-Bronner (Rob), Melissa Orange (Jesse) and Kenneth Watson (Jaimee); six grandchildren, Justin Dodson, Tiffany Dodson, Colby Browning, Jordy Browning, Jaden Browning and Rylee Watson; her sister, Caroline Hudgins (Wayne); her sister-in-law, Janice Caldwell (Steve); and nieces and nephews and other extended family. She retired from Henrico County Schools with over 30 years of service. She was laid to rest at Washington Memorial Park.