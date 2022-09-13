SIMPSON, Linda Jean Bauer, of Mechanicsville, born in Philadelphia, Pa., went to be with Jesus on Sept. 6, 2022. She is reunited with her parents, Adam and Imogene Bauer; brother, Richard Bauer; and her husband of 51 years, Donald A. Simpson. She is survived by her daughters, Deana Simpson Lape (Bryon) and Lauren Simpson McCormick (Jerry); grandchildren, Keleigh and Zechariah Lape, John and Sean McCormick; sister in-law, Gerry Hinig; special friend, Ron Furr (Jeri); and her loving church family. She loved her family and her church family, but most of all she loved God with all of her heart. She was a faithful member of Liberty Christian Church (now Compass Christian Church) and Gethsemane Christian Church. She loved spending time with friends and family. She would go out of the way for anybody who was in need or needed a place to stay. She was a Sunday school teacher and also a teacher at Fairmount Christian Church Childcare. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, at Compass Christian Church, where a funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Interment followed in Signal Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Linda SIMPSON
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Compass Christian Church is launching the church’s second annual “Cruise-In Event” this month to benefit another family grappling with childho…
BRITTON, Elizabeth Cavan, 103, widow of Henry Douglas Britton, died in Hanover County on Aug. 30, 2022. She is survived by a daughter, Dr. Eli…
Hanover County and Town of Ashland officials, public safety personnel and partners invited the community last week to join them in remembrance…
HERRIN, Mr. John Allen, Retired Special Agent, CSX Railroad, 69, passed away Aug. 22, 2022. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Peggy…
A beloved Mechanicsville coffee shop is looking to bring its local charm and creative flavors to the hearts of communities across Hanover and beyond.
THOMPSON, Rhonda Smith, 45, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Aug. 23, 2022. She was preceded in death by her son, Troy Hockelman II; and h…
FRANCESCA, Isabella "Sweet Bella" Marie, 11, went to Glory surrounded by her family on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her …
MECHANICSVILLE — Mechanicsville High School has suspended its football program pending the results of investigations into allegations of hazin…
Project officials announced that the county’s Connect Hanover universal broadband initiative is officially underway during last week’s board o…
PEROE, Mary Lee Berry, died peacefully at the Masonic Home of Virginia on Aug. 26, 2022 in Richmond, Va. at the age of 90. She was preceded in…