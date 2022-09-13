Linda SIMPSON

SIMPSON, Linda Jean Bauer, of Mechanicsville, born in Philadelphia, Pa., went to be with Jesus on Sept. 6, 2022. She is reunited with her parents, Adam and Imogene Bauer; brother, Richard Bauer; and her husband of 51 years, Donald A. Simpson. She is survived by her daughters, Deana Simpson Lape (Bryon) and Lauren Simpson McCormick (Jerry); grandchildren, Keleigh and Zechariah Lape, John and Sean McCormick; sister in-law, Gerry Hinig; special friend, Ron Furr (Jeri); and her loving church family. She loved her family and her church family, but most of all she loved God with all of her heart. She was a faithful member of Liberty Christian Church (now Compass Christian Church) and Gethsemane Christian Church. She loved spending time with friends and family. She would go out of the way for anybody who was in need or needed a place to stay. She was a Sunday school teacher and also a teacher at Fairmount Christian Church Childcare. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, at Compass Christian Church, where a funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Interment followed in Signal Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.