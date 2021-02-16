 Skip to main content
Linwood R. “Tick” Tignor,Jr.
Linwood R. “Tick” Tignor,Jr.

TIGNOR

TIGNOR, Linwood R. “Tick” Jr., 89, of Mechanicsville, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen B. and Linwood R. Tignor Sr.; and his wife, Mettie “Pat” Tignor. Tick is survived by his sons, William I. Peele Jr. (Kelley) and Thomas J. J. Tignor (Barbara); two grandchildren, Ashley Peele and William I. Peele III; great-granddaughter, Alexis Peele; as well as numerous cousins, extended family and friends. A U.S. Navy veteran, he retired with over 40 years of service with C & P Telephone. Tick was a member of Metropolitan Lodge # 11 AF & AM, the Cold Harbor Guards Camp # 1764 SCV (now W.C. Wickham Camp # 2250) and was a life member of East Hanover Vol. Rescue Squad. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, February 22, 2021. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East Hanover Vol. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 454, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.

