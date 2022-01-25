Lisa Ann DOWNEY

DOWNEY, Lisa Ann, born on December 21, 1975, in Richmond, Virginia, to Nelson Douglas Jenks Sr. and Rita Ann Livingston Leise, she passed away on January 12, 2022 at Regional Memorial Hospital in Mechanicsville, Va. She lived in King William County from birth. She graduated from King William High School in 1993. She married Charles Ray Downey on December 4, 1993. They had three children, Hunter Ray, Kirsten Dawn and Van Alexzander. She was blessed with one grandson, Grayson Lee Downey, born of Hunter Downey and Gabi Meates. She had one brother, Nelson Douglas Jenks Jr. (Karen). She had three sisters, Dawn Waters, Michelle Owen and Catherine Shaw (Eden). Also, Dad Siegfried Leise (Rita) and Britta and Erik Leise (Heather). She was preceded in death by her father, Nelson Douglas Jenks Sr.; and stepmother, Ruth Jenks. There are many cousins, nieces and nephews that loved her dearly. The family received friends and family on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home Chapel in Mechanicsville. Funeral was at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, Va. on January 20, 2022 at 12 p.m. Graveside services were at Signal Hill Cemetery, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to K9 For Warriors at K9sForWarriors.org in honor of Lisa Downey.