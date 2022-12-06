Lisa CARTER

CARTER, Lisa S., 58, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with her Father in Heaven, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Ann Jane Petruce. Lisa is survived by her beloved husband of 41 years, Dwayne Carter; four children, Morgan Carter, Courtney Butler (Patrick), Heather Alvis (Larry) and Sloan Carter; five grandchildren; her mother, Rita Moseley; a brother, John Sadovszky (Mary); and a sister, Elaina Turner. Lisa worked in the banking industry for over 25 years. She loved to dance, enjoyed gardening and was a talented seamstress. She was dedicated to her beloved family. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec.7, at the Catholic Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. Interment will follow in Hanover Memorial Park. Donations in Lisa's memory can be made to the Catholic Church of the Redeemer.