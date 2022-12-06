CARTER, Lisa S., 58, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with her Father in Heaven, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Ann Jane Petruce. Lisa is survived by her beloved husband of 41 years, Dwayne Carter; four children, Morgan Carter, Courtney Butler (Patrick), Heather Alvis (Larry) and Sloan Carter; five grandchildren; her mother, Rita Moseley; a brother, John Sadovszky (Mary); and a sister, Elaina Turner. Lisa worked in the banking industry for over 25 years. She loved to dance, enjoyed gardening and was a talented seamstress. She was dedicated to her beloved family. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec.7, at the Catholic Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. Interment will follow in Hanover Memorial Park. Donations in Lisa's memory can be made to the Catholic Church of the Redeemer.
Lisa CARTER
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Editors note: More 2022 Santa Run fire station schedules will be printed in future editions as they become available.
BRIGGS, Joan Marie Martin, was born on Oct. 19, 1950, and gained her wings on Nov. 21, 2022, joining her mother, father and brother. She cheri…
JONES, Verna Mae Heath, 94, of Mechanicsville departed this life on Thanksgiving Day 2022. Appropriately, she departed this life with praise a…
MARTIN, Patrick Gary "PG," 70, of Glen Allen, Va., peacefully passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warr…
HUGGINS, Doris "Gaye", 71, of Hanover County, passed away on Nov. 17, 2022. Gaye was preceded in death by her husband, William Huggins; mother…
KNIGHT, Patricia Poole, 83, of Hanover, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, November 12, 2022, after a long illness. She was preceded in death…
The Historic Wigwam has officially returned to Hanover County, carrying almost a century of stories within its restored cabin walls, a rich co…
HILL, Brenda Davis, 79, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Linw…
BRAGG, Wray Stuart, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Nov. 20, 2022, at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Ivanhoe…
Hanover High School junior Jada Oakcrum has been selected as one of five Richmond Forum Scholars for the 2022-2023 season of the country’s lar…