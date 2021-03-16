Lisa Dawn McCORMICK

McCORMICK, Lisa Dawn, 63, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Carolyn Cunningham; and her husband of 31 years, George W. McCormick Jr. Lisa is survived by her sons, Matthew K. and David K. McCormick; brothers, Clay and Rick Cunningham; and sisters, Cindy Delagrange and Deb Fitzgerald. Lisa loved to collect seashells and keep them around her home to remind her of all the amazing vacations they went on as a family. George, Matt, David and Lisa loved going to the British Virgin Islands together and seeing God’s creation and its most beautiful state. These vacations are some of their fondest memories together. Lisa loved to watch the Caps games with her boys and also loved spending time in her garden. She retired in 2016 from Ukrop’s Pharmacy. Lisa was the kindest, most compassionate woman you’d ever meet. She would do anything for anyone in need and she will be greatly missed. The family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Massey Cancer Center or Cool Spring Baptist Church’s Mission Fund.
