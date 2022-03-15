Lisa MARSHALL

MARSHALL, Lisa Lively, 58, of Glen Allen, passed unexpectedly on February 19, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born in Newport News, Va. but grew up in Mechanicsville, Va. She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Lively Jr. She is survived by her mother, Delma Lively; her two daughters, Meghan Beasley and Kayla Bumgarner (Brandon); five grandchildren, Hannah, Harmony, Stetson, Drew and Chance; two brothers, Rick (Carla) and Randy (Carol) Lively; and her loving dog, Stella. Lisa worked for the Bell Creek Food Lion in Mechanicsville for 17 years and enjoyed seeing her loyal customers. Family will be hosting a memorial service on Friday, March 25, at 6 p.m. at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 1400 Horsepen Road, Richmond, Va. 23226. In lieu of flowers, the family is appreciative of donations given at the memorial service for funeral costs.
