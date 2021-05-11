Lisa Meador

MEADOR, Lisa Diane Mynes, 46, of Mechanicsville, passed away in her sleep on May 2, 2021. She was born on July 1, 1974. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald E. Mynes; and both sets of grandparents. Lisa is survived by her husband, Virgil A. Meador III; and their son, Hunter Layne, age 20; mother and stepfather, Judy and Dave Jonker; sister, Kim Gunn (Mike); brother, Scott Jonker; and sister, Tricia J. Martinez of Plano, Texas; aunt and uncle, Bill and Linda Frye. Also surviving are her in-laws, Joyce and Arthur Meador; sister-in-law, Angel Jenkins; stepdaughter, Samantha Meador; and stepgrandson, Gage Nolte; nieces, nephews and cousins. Lisa worked at Image Designers, Inc. for 27 years and was a member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Moments of Hope Outreach, P.O. Box 161, Studley, Va. 23162 or Meow Stories, c/o Pam Hall, 3324 White Chimneys Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. A memorial service will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the VFW Battlefield Post 9808, 7168 Flag Lane, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
