Little Bean Coffee Co. announces franchising, adopts new name

A beloved Mechanicsville coffee shop is looking to bring its local charm and creative flavors to the hearts of communities across Hanover and beyond.

Little Bean Coffee Co., located at 7032 Mechanicsville Turnpike, announced the beginning of the business’ franchising last week. Additionally, the coffee shop has assumed a new name: Rivers Edge Coffee Company.

The shop first opened in May 2020 and has quickly become a hub of activity in Mechanicsville. Offering the savory flavor of locally-roasted coffee and a bustling menu of special latte creations, the thriving business has significantly grown from its humble beginnings as a family-run coffee cart.

Owner Jett Odle said his journey toward creating the perfect cup first began with a Christmas present from his wife, Morgan, who gifted a home coffee roaster. Being a longtime coffee lover, he eagerly picked up green coffee beans from a local shop in Colorado and “promptly smoked the whole house out.”

Later moving to his wife’s hometown of Mechanicsville after learning of her pregnancy, he decided to try his hand at opening up his very own coffee company. Recruiting help from his brother, Micah, the pair opened up a coffee cart in Memorial Regional Medical Center in 2018. After about a year of learning the mechanisms of running the business, the brothers decided to officially open a full-sized shop and onsite roaster.

The Little Bean name began spreading throughout the community after the shop’s opening, including its appearance in local businesses such as The Lazy Cow Ice Cream Parlor and the neighboring Graham’s Ice Cream shop. With business booming, the shop outgrew its roasting space and expanded into a bigger roasting facility nearby.

Jett Odle said he would love to transform the new facility into a roasting retail space in the future, offering limited release beans, coffee grinders, brewers and more while revealing the roasting process to customers.

“One of my favorite things in the world is to show people who haven’t seen raw coffee what it actually looks like,” Odle said. “… It’s an almost plasticky bean, smells kind of like agriculture… and you throw it into this beautiful machine that turns it into the coffee that we all know and love.”

From “day one,” Odle said he and Micah knew they wanted to build a larger business.

“The whole reason that we chose to open a coffee shop is because we love the engagement and the level of familiarity that you get … there’s just something really, really special about being your area’s coffee shop,” Odle said. “One of the reasons that we haven’t opened another shop yet is we knew the day we open a second shop, we lose a little bit of that magic.”

On any given day, Odle said he could walk into his shop for just an hour and see “no less than 10 people” that he knows on a first-name basis.

“Every time that we talked about expansion, we ran into this issue of how in the world can we replicate what we’ve done here and not give this element up and not give up the ability to be incredibly engaged with your community?” Odle said.

After a careful search, they came across a franchise consulting group that offered an opportunity to maintain the shop’s small town-feel in an innovative way, he said.

“We realized that we can use this really cool thing called franchising to help people become coffee shop owners in their own community,” Odle said.

The process of roasting coffee is “very knowledge intensive,” Odle said, acknowledging how opening up a coffee shop can be tricky to navigate alone.

“People want to own coffee shops because they are there these wonderful community hubs… But the actual nuts and bolts of owning and operating a coffee shop is really, really tricky,” Odle said. “That’s where Micah and I realized that we have we have an opportunity to help people… We can marry this passion of ‘I want to own my community’s coffee shop’ with the knowledge that [we] have built of how to do that in a way that you aren’t going to go out of business immediately.”

The pair aims to teach those interested in opening up a coffee shop how to make the perfect latte, the functions of marketing and sales, running a business and, ultimately, “the soul of a business” – how to become for their own community what Little Bean Coffee Co. has become for Mechanicsville, he said.

“So we can provide them the Rivers Edge name, we can provide them the Rivers Edge drinks, we can provide them all the know-how that they need in order to make their business work… then they get to be the ones who are engaging with their community on a really intense level the way that Micah and I do,” Odle said.

In order to eventually franchise outside of the state of Virginia, Little Bean Coffee Co. had to assume a new name. While the original name holds a sentimental significance to Odle, as he named the shop after the nickname he gave his daughter, his wife came up with a name that pays homage to the shop’s roots in Mechanicsville.

Influenced by the Mechanicsville tradition of visiting the river, Morgan offered the name “Rivers Edge” because “all the good things that happen at the river starts on the river’s edge.”

“I think it serves as a metaphor for what Little Bean has become,” Odle said. “The river’s edge is this gathering point where we get together and meet up. And then from there, even if we all go on and do separate activities… eventually, you will all come back to the river’s edge.”

The most enjoyable part of owning a coffee shop for Odle has been forming meaningful connections with community members. He said he looks forward to spreading this joy of connectivity to communities beyond the bounds of his own.