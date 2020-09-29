Lives changed forever with a simple shoebox

As a young girl, I was always fascinated with the stories about foreign missionaries that were told me in church, and I wanted to be a missionary when I grew up.

As a participant in Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, everyone can be a missionary by packing shoeboxes that take the message of hope, love, and salvation to children in need around the world.

For many of the children, this shoebox filled with school supplies, hygiene items, and toys is the first gift they have every received.

Since 1993, more than 178 million children in over 160 countries have received a shoebox. We call these shoeboxes “GO” boxes, for “Gospel Opportunity.”

When the children receive their shoeboxes, they are told about Jesus and are given a booklet called “The Greatest Gift,” written in their native language.

In this time of COVID-19, there is more need now than ever to send a message of hope to these children. There are over 100 churches and organizations in our extended community that participate in this ministry plus the many individuals who shop and pack. Some groups have “Packing Parties” where items are donated; others pack their shoeboxes individually.