LIVINGSTON, Dorothy B., 85, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., formerly of Mechanicsville, Va., peacefully joined the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill, Pa. Dorothy was the daughter of U.S. Methodist Missionaries who served in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. After her parents relocated to the U.S., she was born in Twin Cities, Idaho. The family's ministerial mission moved to Pawtucket, R.I., where Dorothy spent her childhood. She became a Registered Nurse after graduating from Massachusetts Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Boston, Mass. She married and moved to Ashland, Va., accepting the position of the college nurse for Randolph-Macon College. She also worked in the private practices of Ashland's Dr. Judson Vaughan and Dr. LePierre Watson. She later accepted a position as a Nursing Instructor at Johnson Willis Hospital School of Nursing. An advocate for mental health, she worked at Westbrook Psychiatric Hospital. She finished her nursing career with Hanover County Mental Health Services. During the last two years of life, she moved to Mechanicsburg, Pa. to be near her daughter at Harmony at West Shore, a retirement community. She was a long-standing member of Independence Christian Church in Ashland, Va. In addition to her lifelong dedication to nursing, she was also a well-known and respected organist for Independence Christian Church in Ashland, Va., where she also served as a Deacon in her later years. Throughout her life, she played the organ and piano for numerous ceremonies and occasions and enjoyed playing for recreation until her passing. Her warm, kind, and outgoing friendly personality served her well as she was also a successful independent consultant for Mary Kay Cosmetics. She was a member of the Ashland Junior Women's Club, the Henry Clay Women's Club, and the Independence Christian Church Women's Disciples of Christ. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, strolls through Lewis Ginter Park, her dogs, and most of all celebrated the companionship of her dear friends and the love of her family. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed a good laugh. She adored spending time with her grand and great grandchildren. She loved celebrating birthdays and holidays always preparing their favorite foods to follow with a sweet treat. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Thomas and Bertha Bowmar; her sisters, Margery Demaine, Ruth Potter, Florence Bowmar; and her husband, William; and son, Craig Roberts. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Roberts (Karen); and son, Jeffrey Roberts Sr. (Mariana); and her grandchildren, Brittany Keane (Kevan), Jeffrey Roberts Jr. (Rachele), Shelby Fileger (Eric); and eight great-grandchildren; also nephews, Kenny Potter, Richard Demaine; nieces, Joan Demaine, Kathryn Converse and Marilyn Rodriguez (Jesse). She is also survived by her in-laws, Richard (Brother in Law) and Katherine Livingston (sister-in-law). Special thanks and recognition go out to Hospice of Central Pa., the medical teams at Holy Spirit Hospital, friends, families and staff of Harmony at West Shore, Laura Hughes and the staff at Genesis, Pastor Pam Illick at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, and Independence Christian Church community. A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Independence Christian Church, 14023 Independence Rd., Ashland, Va. 23005. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Independence Christian Church, address above. Memorial contributions may be made to Independence Christian Church Music Fund, address above, or to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 6839 Wertzville Road, Enola, Pa. 17025. To send messages of condolences to the family or for driving directions, visit www.Parthemore.com or blileys.com.