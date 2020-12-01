Lloyd M. JEWELL, Jr.

JEWELL, Lloyd M. Jr., 98, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 20, 2020. L.M. was a man of many accomplishments for a boy raised on a farm in Northumberland County, earned a B.S. degree in Agricultural Education from Virginia Polytechnic Institute; an M.A. degree in Agricultural Education from Michigan State University; served in the U.S. Army in World War II as an infantry officer and continued in the Army Reserve, obtaining the rank of Lt. Colonel; taught Vocational Agriculture in Northumberland County Schools for 12 years; supervised Veterans On-Farm Training for three years in eastern Virginia (12 county area); served 20 years for the Virginia Department of Education in various positions in agricultural and vocational education; and in "retirement," was a successful realtor and land developer in the Northern Neck. Outside of his military, education and real estate achievements, L.M. was a lifetime member of Melrose UMC in Lottsburg, where he served in many positions, including overseeing the Social Hall construction in his 80s.The loves of his life were fishing, the Hokies, gardening and his country. Family was the absolute center of his life, from his wife, children, grandchildren, his numerous nieces and nephews, to more extended members. They were his foundation. L.M. is survived by his wife, Irma Lee Jewell, of 72 years, of Lottsburg; daughters, Bonnie Kirkham (Otis) and Susan Loving (Kenny), both of Mechanicsville; son, Lloyd M. "Marty" Jewell (JoAnn) of Mechanicsville; four grandchildren, Tiffany Kirkham, Ashley Miller, Jason Loving and Krystal Hawke; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, James Jewell and Dr. Richard Jewell; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Marvin Jewell Sr. and Maude Marion McNeal Jewell; six sisters, Hilda Jewell, Pauline Swann, Eldine Mould, Elise Murphy, Annette Newman and Maxine Beatley; and two brothers, Berkley Jewell and Dr. Robert Jewell. The family would like to express appreciation to the many caregivers and Hospice of Virginia who have helped the family and the love they have given to both L.M. and Irma Lee. Graveside services were held in the Melrose UMC Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Melrose UMC Building Fund, P.O. Box 150, Lottburg, Va. 22511 or Hospice of Virginia, P.O. Box 2098, Tappahannock, Va. 22560.