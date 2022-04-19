Local 6-year-old honored for saving mother’s life

A local 6-year-old recently received county recognition from the Hanover Board of Supervisors for her heroic actions in saving her mother’s life.

Jordynn Etheridge stepped to the front of the board of supervisors meeting room accompanied by her mother, Deja, and younger sister, Peyton, on April 13 to receive a 9-1-1 Life Saving Award and recognition as an Honorary Communications Officer.

In addition to receiving county recognition, Jordynn was honored by Hanover County Sheriff Col. David Hines earlier this month. Hines gifted Jordynn with a Sheriff’s Challenge Coin and stuffed animal for her courageous efforts.

In a press conference preceding the April 13 meeting, Deja Etheridge shared the inspiring story of her daughter, Jordynn, coming to her rescue. She was accompanied by both Jordynn and Peyton, who is 3 years old.

Deja said she woke up the morning of March 14 feeling groggy but tried to shake it off in order to get her daughter to school. As soon as she tried to make it up the staircase, she said she collapsed to the ground and “everything just went black.”

Jordynn, upon finding her mother unconscious, immediately jumped into action and dialed 911. She calmly told the dispatcher that her mother was unconscious, stepped outside to double-check her home address on the mailbox and met first responders outside on the road to guide them into the house. Deja’s mother also came rushing to the door after Jordynn contacted her.

“I mean it was a crazy event,” Deja said. “But thanks to Jordynn, she got everybody there in a quick manner. So I’m just really thankful.”

Jordynn knew what to do in the face of an emergency due to her mother’s teachings. Deja said she taught her two daughters at a young age how to respond in emergency situations. After Deja had fallen ill from COVID-19 this past January, she revisited the plan with her girls on the specifics of what to do if she falls unconscious.

In order to raise awareness to fellow parents, Deja posted a short clip of the incident on the popular social media app TikTok. Her video soon went viral and reached over 7 million views and 1.1 million likes by TikTok users, she said.

“I just really wanted to get that message out to other parents because it’s just a small detail that we’re just going to happen, you know, to unintentionally overlook.”

She said she created fun ways to familiarize her young daughters with the step-by-step process on how to respond in an emergency, using educational songs, pop quizzes and rewarding them with a small prize if they answered correctly. She also ensured they knew their home address and how to dial 911 in her phone.

Deja said she feels a sense of reassurance given Jordynn’s receptiveness to her teachings and expressed how proud she was of her daughter’s bravery.

“And it really makes me emotional. Because it's like no one wants to put your child in a situation like that, not that it's something that you can really control,” Deja said. “But as a mom, knowing that my kids are gonna look out for me even though I'm supposed to be their protector, you know, at such a young age, they can step in and be my protector. I mean, it's huge.”

Cheryl Buchanan, director of the Hanover County Emergency Communications Department, recognized Jordynn’s admirable bravery and spotlighted the importance of setting an emergency plan with children as soon as possible.

“I mean, now children are so technology savvy… so I don’t think it’s too soon to start basic instruction,” Buchanan said. “I would say as soon as an opportunity presents itself, to educate them on that.”

She said families should also reach out to their local 911 center for additional advice on emergency preparedness.

“Public outreach is important,” Buchanan said. “And we would love the opportunity to engage our community and help with those education plans to make sure that our citizens, whether they are 6 years old or 60 years old, know what to expect when they call 911.”

She also called attention to the week marking National Public Safety Telecommunications Week and praised the county’s dispatchers for their exceptional work.

Later in the day, Jordynn had the opportunity of officially meet the 911 dispatcher who responded to her call, Shannon Scheibel. Scheibel hugged Jordynn and commended her for her great work.