Local author’s newest book brought to life by visionary students

Local artist, teacher, pastor and retired Navy chaplain David Reid Brown’s latest book, “Lost Summer,” carries a message of loss and recovery inspired by his difficult journey through the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

The book holds special significance for the Grace Christian School teacher, as the finished product is owed to the talented minds and creative vision of his very own students.

Brown served as a U.S. Navy chaplain for 21 years. His first published work, “Spirit Soundings: A Chaplain’s Journal of Life at Sea,” was similarly inspired by his global experiences in the chaplaincy and navigating through 21 years of peace, war and three oversees deployments. Retiring from the chaplaincy in 2016, Brown began his teaching journey at a Christian school in Hawaii, where he taught art, government, history and Bible study to high school-aged students. After five years, he transitioned to Grace Christian School in Mechanicsville to teach the same subjects.

Brown shared his inspiration behind “Lost Summer,” which is a prayer devotional that has been in the works for many years.

In the summer of 2005, Brown travelled to the Gulf of Mexico to participate in PANAMAX, a military exercise with various nations from Central America and South America. After six weeks of training and preparing to travel back home, they were advised to remain in the Gulf outside of New Orleans, Louisiana until the incoming storm, Hurricane Katrina, “blew over.”

“But after it went through New Orleans, the rest became history,” Brown said.

Brown and fellow officers remained in the Gulf for six weeks following the devastating aftermath of the storm. In just the first few days, they rescued 300 people by helicopter from their rooftops due to the risen water level, which became an around-the-clock relief effort for the next few weeks until the water began to recede and naval ships could finally come ashore. Those rescued were brought to Brown’s ship for processing, food and medical attention.

As one of two chaplains aboard the ship, Brown led many prayers that summer during the “Evening Prayers at Sea,” which is a time when the chaplain prays over the ship’s intercom to the thousands of sailors and marines aboard and leads a deeper reflection at the end of each day to “remind them that God is present and God is with them.”

Brown saved these prayers and kept them stowed away for 16 years. One day in 2019, he said he received a spiritual calling to finally compile the saved prayers into a meaningful story. In the years following while crafting the manuscript, he stumbled upon inspiration among his students that ultimately elevated the book beyond his initial vision.

Earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Virginia State University, Brown’s primary area of focus is art. During his first few days of teaching art at Grace Christian School last year, he came across a student who exhibited a “unique gift with drawing and painting” that struck him immediately.

He received another unexpected spiritual calling to use this young student’s talents for the cover of “Lost Summer.” Hannah Rountree, a senior in the Class of 2022, eagerly accepted the challenge, utilized his vision of the book and painted her own “hauntingly beautiful” vision for the cover.

“I use the word hauntingly beautiful to describe this cover because it is,” Brown said. “It’s very haunting but it’s very beautiful. It’s very inviting. It has everything in a nutshell that a book cover needs to be. You can’t take your eyes off of it.”

Brown said Rountree’s impressive depiction of a sun setting perfectly captures the book’s imagery of a loss of light that invites powerful reflections in its absence – a message that aims to resonate with anyone in the face of loss.

“It came out at the right time because of COVID,” Brown said of the book’s release this spring. “I mean, the book has been doing well because so many people have lost either personal space or personal time… or actual people lost their lives because of COVID. So at this time that it was published, I just felt that it was just a really pertinent story to be able to tell.”

Following this overarching message of loss and recovery, Brown sought to conduct readability tests among his students to see if it resonated with younger readers.

“I wanted to make sure I was able to hit teenagers because teenagers struggle with a whole lot of stuff that doesn’t get well publicized,” Brown said.

He gave six copies of the manuscript to six students from grades 10 through 12 whom he believed “had the spiritual maturity and writing skills to add something to it.”

Yoon Lee, Stephen Storey, Jared Filegar, Alicia Brown, Emma Dayton and Campbell Kirby provided their insights from analyzing the book’s 29 sections, which each contained three reflection questions at the time. Their most impactful suggestion that ultimately transformed the book was adding a fourth reflection question to each section about the future, which Brown never before thought to include.

“That fourth question is really owed to them, their insights and what they wrote back was so beautiful, and things I didn’t think about because I’m not 16 and I’m not 15,” Brown said, expressing how proud he was of his students.

Their contribution to his book is noted in the acknowledgments section. In celebration of their combined efforts, the school threw a “Publication Day Party” to celebration the book’s publication on March 15, with the students, school’s principal, executive director and families enjoying a day of cake and book signing.

Brown reflected on what he enjoyed most about the collaboration. He said knowing them and being their teacher has been a blessing on its own, but watching their willingness to participate and work together was the most enjoyable.

“That’s the joy of teaching, is guiding and coaching and mentoring people so that they flourish,” Brown said. “And so I would say those are the biggest and the best aspects that I enjoyed.”

He said he also enjoyed seeing the impact left on the students who witnessed the work come to life. He received positive feedback from the students on how much they enjoyed participating and their gratitude for being part of the project.

He said the overwhelming smiles on the day of the Publication Day Party exhibited how joyous the venture was.

“Just seeing them excited to be a part of something… They saw the fruits of their labor, the fruits of their participation. So I just think they were really stoked by it,” Brown said.

“Lost Summer” is available for eBook and paperback purchase on the website: www.GetMyNewBook.com. Brown is currently scheduled to appear for book signings at the National Naval Officer’s Symposium in Annapolis, Maryland today through Friday, July 29 and at the Williamsburg Book Festival on Oct. 1.