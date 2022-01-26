Local business expands services to offer easy COVID-19 testing

Drawing on his background in sales and business development, he set out to start a company specifically to fulfill this need in the market. Offering his services to labs in need of collectors, he began receiving numerous calls throughout the day and night for emergency on-site collections.

“So my phone rang three to four times a night for after-hour calls,” Steve said. “Folks would call the lab; the lab would then call me and say, ‘Hey, do you have a collector available to go to Winchester and Virginia Beach?’ Little did they know at that time, the company literally was me.”

Steve would at times sleep for an hour before heading to his next collection site, with Sarah tackling other on-site requests to keep up with the company’s increasing demand.

“So it would be a lot of long, sleepless nights. But I credit that with our success today,” Steve said. They began to hire more and more employees, allowing STS to continue its rapid expansion and eventually form a nationwide network of around-the-clock travelling collectors. Now, the company employs 13 people with two on-site collectors in Minnesota.