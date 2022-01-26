Local business expands services to offer easy COVID-19 testing

ASHLAND – As COVID-19 cases continue to spread and residents struggle to find speedy testing, a local business has stepped forward to offer an immediate solution for communities in need.
Secure Testing Services, LLC (STS), located on Air Park Road in Ashland, recently expanded its services to offer quick and easy COVID-19 testing to the general public. Residents can visit the STS testing center for a quick test and receive their results shortly afterward, which can be given in person or electronically sent.
STS currently tests between 20 to 25 people a day but can test up to 65 people a day. Tests are scheduled every 15 minutes in order for clients to avoid contact with other potentially-sick clients. Individuals may wait in their car for the results or leave the center after testing.
Founded in 2015 by Steve and Sarah Pierson, STS has grown exponentially since its first opening. The company was created to provide organizations with innovative, efficient and reliable drug and alcohol testing services. The company provides additional support to organizations through its safety, compliance and substance abuse prevention programs.
Looking for a side job to support his children through college, Steve responded to an online advertisement for a company seeking a drug and alcohol specimen collector. Spending hours travelling by train with plenty of time to begin his research, he discovered a void of on-site collectors in the industry.
Drawing on his background in sales and business development, he set out to start a company specifically to fulfill this need in the market. Offering his services to labs in need of collectors, he began receiving numerous calls throughout the day and night for emergency on-site collections.
“So my phone rang three to four times a night for after-hour calls,” Steve said. “Folks would call the lab; the lab would then call me and say, ‘Hey, do you have a collector available to go to Winchester and Virginia Beach?’ Little did they know at that time, the company literally was me.”
Steve would at times sleep for an hour before heading to his next collection site, with Sarah tackling other on-site requests to keep up with the company’s increasing demand.
“So it would be a lot of long, sleepless nights. But I credit that with our success today,” Steve said. They began to hire more and more employees, allowing STS to continue its rapid expansion and eventually form a nationwide network of around-the-clock travelling collectors. Now, the company employs 13 people with two on-site collectors in Minnesota.
According to Steve, STS receives calls every day requesting on-site collections across the country. They have travelled to numerous places such as Washington, California, Florida, Maine and the Midwest. They travelled to 36 different states last year.
In addition to its on-site collection services, STS opened its first office in Ashland to serve as a reliable drug and alcohol collection center for local businesses. This aimed to provide a quicker and safer alternative to waiting in potentially-crowded health clinics for an extended period of time.
“I wanted to provide our clients with not only that on-site ability, but also, for our local clients, the ability to send people to a testing center that's a dedicated drug and alcohol collection center for them, unlike any other,” Steve said.
Building upon its business model of offering efficient testing to clients, STS began offering on-site COVID-19 testing to businesses at the start of the pandemic.
“If you have 10 employees that need to be tested, instead of sending all 10 people to a Minute Clinic, we can show up and have all 10 employees tested in an hour and a half,” Steve said.
STS additionally offers businesses the option of weekly COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated employees. If interested employers need assistance with developing a screening program, STS offers consultation services that align with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.
“Our legacy business is drug and alcohol testing,” Steve said. “But with a need in the community, and our experience in testing at some of the highest levels of professional sports, it just made sense for us to shift in that direction while the need was there.”
According to Steve, STS has “dabbled” in COVID-19 testing for National Basketball Association and Minor League Baseball athletes, but their biggest project was touring with the Professional Golf Association (PGA) as one of the primary testing companies for its athletes. Steve spent 18 months travelling with and forming lasting connections with PGA players.
After noticing a shortage of accessible COVID-19 tests in the community, Steve and Sarah decided to offer COVID-19 testing to the general public in December 2021.
“A lot of people say, ‘Oh, this is great timing for you,’ ” Steve said. “And it's really not that lucrative. We look at it truly as providing a service to the community.”
STS recently extended its center hours to stay open on Saturdays in order to serve individuals who need a rapid COVID-19 test on weekends, such as those travelling internationally.
The Piersons hope to continue growing and build more testing centers in other communities. They are currently preparing to open a new testing center in Saluda in March, selecting the location due to its remoteness and need for accessible testing services. They are additionally working towards becoming a TSA Pre Check location in Saluda and Ashland in hopes of benefitting local communities, as there are few existing locations in Virginia.
More information about STS and other resources they provide are available on their website: https://securetestingservices.com/.