Local Girl Scouts uplift the community with innovative projects

For decades, Girl Scout Troops across the country have been uplifting communities with a steadfast devotion to making the world a better place. In Hanover County, there are young Girl Scouts who live out the role of a humanitarian every day, empowering fellow females and uplifting the community with innovative service projects around every corner.

Hanover County celebrated Girl Scout Troop 5276 and their inspiring and special service project on Friday, Oct. 7. Ninth graders Lauren Hoehl, Katherine Alexander and Ashley Godwin officially completed their project of creating a warm and welcoming environment for children testifying in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court in the county.

Alongside the troop and Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia, county officials helped unveil the new waiting room with a ribbon cutting ceremony. What was once an empty room is now adorned with an ocean-themed mural painted by the girls, television set, collection of movies, an easel for coloring and other décor bought by Troop 5276 using collected donations and contributions from the county.

Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Shannon Hoehl joined in the celebration alongside her daughter, Lauren, and thanked county administrator John Budesky for helping to facilitate the project. Hoehl was instrumental in identifying a need for a welcoming environment for children in the courts.

Hoehl said attending court can be stressful for anyone but particularly children. Creating a child-friendly area in which to wait will instead lessen the trauma associated with a child’s appearance in court, she said.

“And so what these girls have done is going to go a great distance in helping those kids to feel comfortable when they have to come to court,” Hoehl said, commending the countless hours the girls spent fundraising for supplies and decorating the room.

“Lauren’s mom, Shannon, was the one that gave us the opportunity to paint and do something special for our kids,” said Godwin. “And really, the design is just to take them to a happy place, so the beach was our first idea.”

The project earned the three girls their Silver Award, which is awarded to Girl Scout Cadettes who successfully research an issue, develop a plan to address it, and take action to ultimately improve their communities.

They expressed their excitement for working toward their Gold Award, which is the highest award in Girl Scouts and is given to Seniors and Ambassadors who develop and carry out lasting solutions to issues in their neighborhoods and beyond.

These Girl Scouts are just one troop of many in Hanover communities that are venturing into their communities to instill important change. There are currently 16 troops in the Western Hanover Service Unit with around 100 scouts and 36 troops in the Chickahominy Service Unit with around 300 scouts.

Girl Scouts of the United States of America is the largest leadership organization for girls in the world and strives to build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Founded in 1912 by Juliette Gordon Low, more than 50 million American women alive today participated in Girl Scouts growing up, according to a 2020 report by Girl Scouts of the USA.

Amy Buchanan, service unit director for Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth of Virginia, said they aim to encourage leadership among older Girl Scouts when planning service projects.

“One of the things that the Girl Scouts want to do is make sure as the girls are getting older in the scouting program, they are taking the lead in organizing these events versus the adults doing all the work,” she said, which in turn develops long-lasting skills for the young girls when entering college, a career and other paths.

Currently, Girl Scout troops across Hanover are getting ready to craft turkey box donations for Thanksgiving. This project will similarly challenge older scouts to take the lead in donating supplies to make turkey boxes, coordinating with counselors at Hanover County Public Schools to identify how many families are in need of a Thanksgiving meal, and assembling and decorating the boxes for the families.

Buchanan said there has been a loss of participation over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to reestablish the area as a robust Girl Scout network, they hope to bring more awareness to the program and its countless benefits for girls aged kindergarten through 12th grade.

In addition to service projects, every troop offers special experiences for their scouts throughout the year, such as organizing camping trips and other outdoor activities.

Most recently, the Girl Scouts hosted Camp Evening Shade for its 30th year in Hanover County in August. The camp invites scouts in the area to engage in a number of outdoor activities, such as scaling the camp’s new climbing tower, archery, canoeing, kayaking, paddle boarding, swimming and more.

Each Girl Scout troop additionally works on a number of badge and journey programs individually or in groups throughout the year.

Buchanan’s daughters in Troop 233 have been working on earning their safety badges. The troop learned fire safety tips courtesy of a visit from Hanover Fire-EMS officers last month and even toured a firetruck and ambulance. Other safety lessons for the girls have included a visit from a local nurse to discuss medical safety and other necessary skills, such as learning their parents’ phone numbers in case of an emergency.

She said the diverse network of leaders within Girl Scouts enhance the experience for their troops.

“The only way we can have these troops is because of these leaders that are willing to lead,” Buchanan said.

They are seeking willing adults in the community to become a troop leader in an existing troop or even start their own trip within their respective service unit, highlighting that Girl Scouts establishes long-lasting connections among leaders and participants.

“I think one big benefit, which is true for myself, is building out your network of other empowering females,” she said, adding that she has formed lifelong friendships with other troop leaders and parents along with making surprising connections with fellow former Girl Scouts.

Kay Godwin, leader of Troop 5276, founded her troop when her daughter, Ashley, was in kindergarten. She has fondly watched her daughter form lasting friendships with her fellow scouts over the years and has remained in her leadership role since the beginning.

“The fun part is just working with the girls and watching them grow,” Godwin said. “And for us, it’s the friendships we’ve been able to form with other moms over the years.”

“It’s really a sisterhood,” said Lauren Hoehl. “You never really lose the friendships that you make, even when people leave.”

Buchanan said they are always open to new participants throughout the year and place girls based on troop size and age.