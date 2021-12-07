Local obituaries -week of 12/8/21

Spicer, Welford Wray “Will,” 79, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley E. Spicer Sr. and Katie Kirby Spicer; a brother, Wesley E. Spicer Jr.; and his grandson, Joseph E. Valdrighi. Will is survived by his wife of 59 years and as he stated often, “the love of his life,” Greta B. Spicer; his four children, Kim S. Valdrighi (Al), Kelly S Baybutt, Kyle Spicer (Lynn) of San Francisco, Calif. and Kevin Spicer; six grandchildren, Al Valdrighi Ill, Jamie Baybutt, Ashley Baybutt, Michael Kane, Savanna Spicer and Sarah Spicer; one great-grandchild, Sadie Spicer; a sister, Gail Tomney; several nieces, one nephew and many friends. Will was born in Richmond, Va., on March 7, 1942, and was a graduate of Hermitage High School. He had a long career as a shift supervisor at E.I. DuPont that spanned 40 years. He was fortunate enough to retire at 58 years old, affording him the time to spend at the “Rivah” with his kids and grandkids. He loved boating and fishing, swimming with the family, jet skiing or just relaxing on the pier. He also loved his buddy and faithful companion, Dusty; no dog ever had it so good. Will had a passion for sports of all kinds and lately old westerns. He was a lifelong Washington Football Team fan; he loved Atlanta Braves baseball, NASCAR and anything UVA. He loved to be outdoors when he was able, working in the yard, tending to the roses and often feeding the wildlife that frequently visited; when asked what he was doing he would say he was “surveying his empire.” He had many gifts, he loved children and they loved him. He loved seeing them happy and was nicknamed “Ten Pack Man” by the local children because of the large 10-packs of candy he gave each child at Halloween. In his younger years, he played football, basketball, ping-pong and pool with his kids and their friends. He was good at all of those things and beating him was quite the challenge. Will was born with a sense of humor and a kind spirit. He had the ability to make a rock laugh. He was always lighthearted, quick witted and told the best stories. His facial expressions were priceless. He kept the family laughing and when he laughed, too, he laughed with his whole body. People loved him wherever he went; he never met a stranger. You always knew you were welcome in his home. Will was a dedicated family man; everything he did revolved around his family. He was an honest and proud man who loved the Lord and truly lived his best life. The memories of him will be treasured by his family and friends. A man so loved and a man so blessed. A special thanks to neighbor, Kathy Berry for all the newspaper deliveries and dog walks; to MRMC ER nurse Lauren, who was so kind and compassionate when it was needed most. In honor of Will’s wishes, there will be no formal service. A private celebration of his life will be held by his family. To honor his memory, simply lift someone up or make someone smile. Online condolences can be registered at www.dignitymemorial.com.