Local obituaries -week of 12/8/21

Jesse DOWNEY
DOWNEY, Jesse Wayne, age 71, of Montpelier, Va., passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021. Jesse was born on January 26, 1950, in Clifton Forge, Va. Jesse enjoyed playing cards and was an avid railroad and street rod enthusiast. Jesse is survived by his wife, Karen Downey; daughter, Lindsey Gray; two granddaughters, Cassidy and Sydney; his sisters, Millie Collins (Pete), Sandra Ruffner and Gail Hostetter (Steve); and his aunt, Catherine Harding. Jesse was preceded in death by his mother, Mary D. Hoke; his sister, Mary Price Castile; and his brother, Steve Hoke. Celebration of Life to be held at Church of Our Saviour, Montpelier, Va., on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the C & O Historical Society, Clifton Forge, Va.
Barbara Foos
FOOS, Barbara Fuqua "Ducky," passed peacefully on November 24, 2021, in Mechanicsville, Va., at the age of 86. Ducky is survived by her sons, Keith G. Goodrich and his wife, Patricia, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Kevin W. Goodrich of Richmond, Va.; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Louis H. Foos Jr.; parents, Alfred H. Fuqua Sr. and Ruby M. Fuqua; sister, Shirley F. Kay; and brother, Alfred H. Fuqua Jr. Barbara was born on February 5, 1935 and grew up in the Fairmont section of Richmond, Va. She graduated from John Marshall High School in 1953 and enjoyed a successful civil service career as an illustrator. Ducky was also a talented artist, winning ribbons at local and regional art contests for her oil landscapes and charcoal pencil sketches. The Fuqua family were founding members of Fairmont Christian Church and Barbara shared a lifetime of spirituality and fellowship with its congregation. The family expresses our sincere gratitude to the staff of The Haven Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for the loving care given to our mother. No funeral or memorial service is planned and private interment will be in Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, Va. Ducky's heart and soul was at the "Rivah" and in loving remembrance of her the family asks that donations be made to Friends of the Rappahannock. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Vivian LOVETTE
LOVETTE, Vivian "Bibbie" Tate, 87, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Bibbie was predeceased by her parents, John and Pearl Tate Sr.; her sisters, Elsie, Evelyn and Lavern; and brothers, John Jr., Wilton, Raymond and James. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, William "Morris" Lovette; two children, Glenda Lovette and Wayne Lovette; her sister, Jean Ellis; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Some of the things Bibbie enjoyed the most were reading, watching Atlanta Braves, being a big fan of country music, as well as being a self-taught musician; but more importantly, she enjoyed being a loving housewife with a strong devotion to her family. The family received friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, December 6, 2021, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service was held at 12 noon, Tuesday, December 7, 2021, with a reception that followed in the lounge. Interment followed in Signal Hill Memorial Park at 3 p.m.
ERIC OWEN
OWEN, Eric, 53, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 2, 2021 from COVID complications while fighting esophageal cancer for the past five years. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Tina Owen; daughter, Mickayla Pearl Owen; and mother, Carol E. Owen. Eric is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Lisa Bloom Owen; son, Gabriel Richard Owen; father, Leo Owen; siblings, Jeff Owen (Cathy) and Kim Howell (Marc); as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was a 1986 graduate of Lee-Davis High School and received his Bachelor of Fine Arts from VCU. Eric was a man with a strong faith in God which manifested in everything he did and said. A longtime member of Cool Spring Baptist Church, he shared his professional expertise as an IT Project Manager on many projects, including starting up the Safety & Security Team. He was so dedicated to work and providing for his family that the oncology building turned a storage closet into his virtual office. Eric was a dedicated husband, father, son, uncle, friend and cartoonist whose humor was shared around the globe through his comic strips and he was an avid Honda Shadow motorcycle enthusiast who is now "riding free." A celebration of Eric's life will be held January 8, 2022, with the times of the service to be shared at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a GoFundMe account to help with Gabriel's future educational needs as well as immediate expenses. https://gofund.me/8139196f bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Frank SOUCEK
SOUCEK, Frank John, 92, of Mechanicsville, formerly of Harrisonburg, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 25, 2021. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Adeline Soucek; and his wife, Jo Ann Soucek. He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Soucek; daughter, Tina Michael and son-in-law, William Michael; and son, Ted Soucek; grandchildren, Matthew Michael and Meredith Halvorson; great-granddaughters, Hannah Michael, Sawyer Halvorson and Bryn Halvorson; and many other cherished family and friends. Frank grew up in New Bohemia, Virginia where many other families of Czech decent made their homes. As a young man, Frank helped in his family's store and extended family's farms developing a strong work ethic which he carried throughout his life. He was a deeply patriotic man who loved his country and chose to serve in the United States Army straight out of high school at the end of World War II, entering as a private and leaving as a staff sergeant after being stationed in Korea. After his time in the military, Frank entered Virginia Polytechnic Institute and received a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Engineering. Upon completing college, Frank was employed by then VEPCo, now Dominion Virginia Power, first in their forestry department in Richmond, where he met and married his wife, Jo Ann. Throughout his working career with Dominion, Frank moved to Williamston, North Carolina, then into their sales department in Suffolk, next as the assistant manager in Norfolk and finally as manager for the Harrisonburg-Woodstock district office from which he retired. Frank was an avid sportsman, loving to deer and turkey hunt, as well as fish. Being outdoors in the woods was his favorite place to be, often accompanied by his beagles. In his later years, he just enjoyed sitting on his back porch swing looking out at the now massive evergreen trees that he had planted when he first moved to Harrisonburg. Here he could watch birds, squirrels and rabbits in the quiet of his backyard as he swung back and forth with a gentle rhythm. There will be a celebration of Frank's life for family and friends at a future date. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wreaths Across America in honor of our veterans or to Boys Town. Online condolences may be registered at virginiacreamate.com.
Welford Spicer
Spicer, Welford Wray “Will,” 79, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley E. Spicer Sr. and Katie Kirby Spicer; a brother, Wesley E. Spicer Jr.; and his grandson, Joseph E. Valdrighi. Will is survived by his wife of 59 years and as he stated often, “the love of his life,” Greta B. Spicer; his four children, Kim S. Valdrighi (Al), Kelly S Baybutt, Kyle Spicer (Lynn) of San Francisco, Calif. and Kevin Spicer; six grandchildren, Al Valdrighi Ill, Jamie Baybutt, Ashley Baybutt, Michael Kane, Savanna Spicer and Sarah Spicer; one great-grandchild, Sadie Spicer; a sister, Gail Tomney; several nieces, one nephew and many friends. Will was born in Richmond, Va., on March 7, 1942, and was a graduate of Hermitage High School. He had a long career as a shift supervisor at E.I. DuPont that spanned 40 years. He was fortunate enough to retire at 58 years old, affording him the time to spend at the “Rivah” with his kids and grandkids. He loved boating and fishing, swimming with the family, jet skiing or just relaxing on the pier. He also loved his buddy and faithful companion, Dusty; no dog ever had it so good. Will had a passion for sports of all kinds and lately old westerns. He was a lifelong Washington Football Team fan; he loved Atlanta Braves baseball, NASCAR and anything UVA. He loved to be outdoors when he was able, working in the yard, tending to the roses and often feeding the wildlife that frequently visited; when asked what he was doing he would say he was “surveying his empire.” He had many gifts, he loved children and they loved him. He loved seeing them happy and was nicknamed “Ten Pack Man” by the local children because of the large 10-packs of candy he gave each child at Halloween. In his younger years, he played football, basketball, ping-pong and pool with his kids and their friends. He was good at all of those things and beating him was quite the challenge. Will was born with a sense of humor and a kind spirit. He had the ability to make a rock laugh. He was always lighthearted, quick witted and told the best stories. His facial expressions were priceless. He kept the family laughing and when he laughed, too, he laughed with his whole body. People loved him wherever he went; he never met a stranger. You always knew you were welcome in his home. Will was a dedicated family man; everything he did revolved around his family. He was an honest and proud man who loved the Lord and truly lived his best life. The memories of him will be treasured by his family and friends. A man so loved and a man so blessed. A special thanks to neighbor, Kathy Berry for all the newspaper deliveries and dog walks; to MRMC ER nurse Lauren, who was so kind and compassionate when it was needed most. In honor of Will’s wishes, there will be no formal service. A private celebration of his life will be held by his family. To honor his memory, simply lift someone up or make someone smile. Online condolences can be registered at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Grace Wood
WOOD, Grace Elizabeth, 87, of Mechanicsville, went peacefully to rest in the arms of her Lord on November 29, 2021. Grace was a 20-year resident of Covenant Woods. She was preceded in death by two loving partners, Ellen Madison and Elizabeth "Libby" Mathews; and her beloved parents, Harold and Mary Wood. She is survived by her "children," Anne Garnett Campbell and Stuart Garnett; and many beloved family and friends. Grace was a 1952 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, attended Virginia Intermont College, and retired from R.F.& P. Railroad. She was a devoted member of Shady Grove UMC, served on the Senior Adult Council, and was active in the Senior Ministry for many years. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.