Lock your vehicles! Investigations of larcenies of autos on rise

He referred to “heat maps,” “that give patrol an idea of these areas that are considered high-risk or areas that may be prone to larcenies from autos historically, so it gives our patrol officers an idea where to focus their patrols at throughout the night and these have actually proven beneficial.” “The other night,” Cooper said, “we received a call from a reported larceny of autos in progress in the Garrison Manor Subdivision, new subdivision off Studley Road, right beside Burkwood Country Club, Our officers were in the area within minutes and were able to apprehend all suspects. We were able to apprehend three suspects and they were all juveniles. They’re looking at charges of vehicle tampering – nothing of value in them, but they were gone through.”