Lois B. DAY

DAY, Lois B., 89, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully from COVID on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Anna Clements; and loving husband, John B. Day Jr. Surviving are her children, Beverly G. van Boven (Phillip), Charlotte D. Hager (Tony), John Bryce Day III (Barbara) and Neil W. Day (Lori); grandchildren, Brian, Holly (Brian) and Sarah (Roman); two great-grandchildren, Malik and Micah. Lois was an avid Hanover Master Gardener and cherished gardening in her yard among the flowers and birds. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, trips to the mountains and walking in the Bellevue neighborhood with her family. She also loved camping at Grey’s Point Campground. She will be laid to rest beside her loving husband. Lois was a caring and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hill Crest Baptist Church. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.