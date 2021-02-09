Lois Lillian Bowles CHENAULT

CHENAULT, Lois Lillian Bowles, of Hanover Courthouse, passed away January 28, 2021. She was born September 18, 1931, in Doswell, Virginia, to William Franklin Bowles and Lillian Burnett Bowles. Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Reginald “Brice” Chenault; her brothers, William Franklin Bowles Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth “Bett” Bowles, Leonard Earl Bowles and Edward Bryan Bowles. She is survived by her daughter, Lillian Bowles “Lil” Chenault; and her son, Dr. Reginald Brice “R.B.” Chenault Jr. and his wife, Deborah Kirk Chenault; her sisters-in-law, Ella Lee Bowles and Ruth Melton Bowles; and her devoted friend and caretaker, Gladys Dabney Also surviving her are her grandchildren, Margaret Claire Chenault, Lillian Franklin Finch, Grayson Brice Chenault and Parker Kirk Chenault. Lois served 25 years as Commissioner of the Revenue for Hanover County. She was active in the Commissioner of the Revenue Association of Virginia, where she served as secretary for a number of years. In 1999, she received the Sam T. Barfield Award for Excellence. The culmination of her career was Hanover County naming the Chenault-Weems Financial Services Building in her honor in August 2018. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Mount Olivet Baptist Church, 15583 Coatesville Road, Beaverdam, Va. 23015 or Calvary Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 307, Hanover, Va. 23069.
