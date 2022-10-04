Lois LONGEST

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LONGEST, Lois Ann, 85, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Floyd David Longest; her daughter, Deborah Jean Mathews; her son, Floyd Patrick Longest; and her sister, Grace Elizabeth Cannady. She is survived by her sisters, Joyce Reade and husband, Harris, Gloria Payne and Vivian Johnson, Bradley Harris and husband, Tommy; her grandson, Michael Jeffery Theisen and wife, Avis; and numerous extended family. Lois loved cooking and spending time with family. She especially enjoyed nature and being in the outdoors while she gardened. Lois could be found making new friends over a game of rummy or listening to country music while she read her favorite books. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069.

