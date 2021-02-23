LOIS TRENT POWER

POWER, Lois Margaret Trent, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Memorial Regional Hospital. Lois was born April 3, 1937 in Phenix, Va. to Pleasant Edward Trent and Willie Kate Claybrook Trent. She was known as Margaret to family and friends and as Lois to her coworkers. Lois worked 20 years as a quality control inspector at AT&T/ Lucent Technology, where she was nicknamed “Hawkeye.” Lois Margaret loved with an extremely huge heart all who knew her. She enjoyed estate yard sales, bingo, eating out, shopping, Sunday drives and spending time with her precious Peanut, and all family get-togethers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Atwell Power Jr.; three sisters, Louise Kaloski, Kathleen Bordonie and Irene Alred; two brothers, Harold and David Trent; and an adopted family of love, Robert and Ida Vessels, who helped guide young Margaret and Atwell with their four little children. Lois is survived by her daughter, Sherry Baker; three sons, Louis III, Jason and Ernie Power; her brother, J. Irvin Trent; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Due to COVID, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations, in her name, may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.