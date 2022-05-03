ELLIS, Lonnie Albert Sr., passed away peacefully Friday, April 22, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Gladys Ellis; many brothers and sisters; and his daughter, Cheryl Hager. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Jean Tate Ellis; sister, Marion Sanders; children, Cindy Marshall (Buddy), Lonnie Ellis Jr. and Teresa Wade; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and a host of relatives. Lonnie was a very hardworking man throughout his life. He retired from Reynolds Metals as a machinist and worked in Sales at Sears Roebuck & Co., Cheek and Shockley RV Sales until opening his own Used Car Lot in 1991, which he ran until retirement. He loved spending time with his family, especially at the river, camping, fishing, eating crabs and of course, working and fixing anything he could get his hands on. He will be truly missed. Visitation was held Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where services were held Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Funeral procession immediately followed to Signal Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Life TBA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The Children's Hospital.
