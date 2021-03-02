Lorraine Boyd “Rainey” SUTTLES

SUTTLES, Lorraine Boyd “Rainey,” 76, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Sunday, February 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Harvey Wright; a brother, David Wright; and a sister, Ann Marie Wright. Rainey is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Bill Suttles; her devoted children, Carrie Alexander Suttles, Melanie Anne Sears (Brian) and Jonathan B. Suttles (Sarah); two beautiful grandchildren, Jackson and Lilah Suttles; two brothers, Robert “Bobby” Wright (Judi) and Thomas “Tommy” Wright (Jennifer); a sister-in-law, Christine Wright; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Rainey was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was infinitely proud of her children and the successful people they have grown to be. Nothing gave her greater joy than her time spent with her family, especially enjoying their vacation home at the beach. She was born in King William and loved walks in the woods, working in the dirt and building things with her dad’s old pine wood. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She had a huge heart and a giving soul and will be greatly missed. The family received friends Sunday, February 28, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a memorial service was held promptly at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.