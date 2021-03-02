SUTTLES, Lorraine Boyd “Rainey,” 76, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Sunday, February 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Harvey Wright; a brother, David Wright; and a sister, Ann Marie Wright. Rainey is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Bill Suttles; her devoted children, Carrie Alexander Suttles, Melanie Anne Sears (Brian) and Jonathan B. Suttles (Sarah); two beautiful grandchildren, Jackson and Lilah Suttles; two brothers, Robert “Bobby” Wright (Judi) and Thomas “Tommy” Wright (Jennifer); a sister-in-law, Christine Wright; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Rainey was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was infinitely proud of her children and the successful people they have grown to be. Nothing gave her greater joy than her time spent with her family, especially enjoying their vacation home at the beach. She was born in King William and loved walks in the woods, working in the dirt and building things with her dad’s old pine wood. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She had a huge heart and a giving soul and will be greatly missed. The family received friends Sunday, February 28, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a memorial service was held promptly at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
Lorraine Boyd “Rainey” SUTTLES
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
MECHANICSVILLE – When I got the first of the series of two shots of the Moderna COVID vaccine, it was pretty much painless save for a sore arm.
HANOVER -- A day after the Hanover County School Board unanimously approved his proposed FY2022 budget, Michael Gill, superintendent of Hanove…
County working with health district to provide vaccine
ASHLAND – Despite the setbacks created by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Downtown Ashland Association managed to present some successful e…
(Editor’s note: The following was written by Kathie Hogg, the widow of well-known realtor Tripp Hogg of ERA Woody Hogg & Associates, and t…
ASHLAND— Hanover County is proceeding at full speed pace to vaccinate its citizens, and those efforts were greatly bolstered last week with th…
(Editor’s note: The following FAQ – frequently asked questions – was compiled by Michelle Barnett, Hanover County public information specialist.)
HOGG, Oakley W. “Tripp” III, 52, of Mechanicsville, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, January 24, 2021. He is survived by his wife of four…
DUNTON, Lalla Anne Toombs, 92, of Mechanicsville, formerly of Tappahannock, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, January 21, 2021. …
SAHNOW, William Kent, “Billy,” 83, went to his heavenly home February 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Hillsman and V…