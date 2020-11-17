LOVE artwork pays tribute to Hanover County’s 300 years

ASHLAND -- The Hanover Youth Service Council has unveiled a life-sized LOVE artwork, now on display at the Department of Community Resources Office at 12310 Washington Hwy. in Ashland within the Hanover Human Services Center.
Created as part of a state and local partnership to promote travel and tourism, the artwork is an extension of the 50-year-old “Virginia is for Lovers” brand, one of the most beloved and iconic slogans in the world.
The Hanover Celebrating 300 Years sign is one of more than 200 giant LOVE letters, called LOVEworks, in towns and cities across the Commonwealth.
“Virginia is for Lovers is about doing the things you love to do on vacation with the people you love most,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation. “The new LOVEwork at the Department of Community Resources office captures that idea perfectly, and gives you an authentic sense of place as it showcases Hanover’s People, Tradition and Spirit. We are excited that Hanover County will help us share the LOVE with travelers, helping them to discover for themselves why Virginia is for Lovers.”
Each LOVE installation is a reflection of the community in which it stands, and the Hanover Celebrating 300 Years LOVEwork is no exception.
The LOVE sign was constructed by the HYSC members, which include middle and high school youth, and volunteers to commemorate Hanover County’s 300th birthday and to celebrate the uniqueness of Hanover.
During a Ribbon Cutting for the Celebrating 300th Year LOVEworks on Nov. 9, Angela Kelly-Wiecek, Chickahominy District’s representative on the Hanover County Board of Supervisors, offered a few heartwarming comments.
“I want to emphasize the importance of the LOVE sign in this moment … so much of what we had planned for our 300th anniversary had to be postponed or canceled, but LOVE remains, LOVE endures,” she said. “Here we are with this wonderful sign and a fantastic promise that it symbolizes for the youth of our County, it is a very meaningful time and symbol.”
“This youth project highlights the importance of giving voice to our youth and demonstrates teamwork among the future leaders of our County,” rsaid Hanover County Administrator John A. Budesky. “I thank all who have been involved in creating this beautiful display, including the volunteers from Men in Ministry and the staff who have provided guidance.”
Bella Maranda of the HYSC thanked volunteers for the Men in Ministry who worked with and taught HYSC members life skills related to construction and dedicating numerous hours of planning, problem solving and installation labor to this project.
Another HYSC member, Allison Nkansah, explained how each letter on the LOVE sign represented an important part of the community.
L -- A thank you to the County’s dedicated first responders.
O -- The famous Hanover tomato made from recycled materials.
V -- Represents community, volunteerism and agriculture.
E -- Made of learning tools and highlights the excellence of our educational system.
She said the sign would remain at the Human Services Center until November 2021. Visitors are encouraged to take pictures with it and share them on Facebook at Facebook.com/VirginiaisforLovers and on Instagram and Twitter, using the hashtags #LOVEVA and #Hanover300th.
For more information about the Hanover County LOVEworks sign, contact Kristina Yager, Youth Services Specialist for the Department of Community Resources, at 804-365-4180 or KAYager@hanovercounty.gov.
Tourism is an instant revenue generator for Virginia. In 2018, tourism generated $26 billion in revenue, supported 234,000 jobs and provided $1.8 billion in state and local taxes for the Commonwealth.
A full list of LOVEworks can be found at Virginia.org/LOVE.
Information submitted by Tom Harris, Hanover County public information officer.