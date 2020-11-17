LOVE artwork pays tribute to Hanover County’s 300 years

ASHLAND -- The Hanover Youth Service Council has unveiled a life-sized LOVE artwork, now on display at the Department of Community Resources Office at 12310 Washington Hwy. in Ashland within the Hanover Human Services Center.

Created as part of a state and local partnership to promote travel and tourism, the artwork is an extension of the 50-year-old “Virginia is for Lovers” brand, one of the most beloved and iconic slogans in the world.

The Hanover Celebrating 300 Years sign is one of more than 200 giant LOVE letters, called LOVEworks, in towns and cities across the Commonwealth.

“Virginia is for Lovers is about doing the things you love to do on vacation with the people you love most,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation. “The new LOVEwork at the Department of Community Resources office captures that idea perfectly, and gives you an authentic sense of place as it showcases Hanover’s People, Tradition and Spirit. We are excited that Hanover County will help us share the LOVE with travelers, helping them to discover for themselves why Virginia is for Lovers.”

Each LOVE installation is a reflection of the community in which it stands, and the Hanover Celebrating 300 Years LOVEwork is no exception.