Love blooms with special Valentines
Hanover Fire-EMS Station 7

MECHANICSVILLE – As Valentine’s Day approached, Sandra Kerry said she wanted to “spread a little kindness because the world needed it.” Her gesture became a welcome sight for anyone going by Hanover Fire-EMS Station 7.

The front lawn was blooming with hearts, with the words “We Love You,” “Honor Our Troops,” Spread Kindness,” “Essential Workers,” “God’s Love,” and “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Of special significance to the Mechanicsville resident and two friends, who wanted to remain anonymous, were the signs for police, firefighters, and health care workers.

“We drew little hearts on them,” Kerry said of the holiday recognition.

They were specific in their choice of colors too, going with red, pink and blue.

Should the COVID-19 pandemic continue into 2022, Kerry said she will continue this special way of showing “how much we appreciate what they do for us.”

