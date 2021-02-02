LOVE coming to county to celebrate 300th birthday

HANOVER -- Hanover County will host Virginia Tourism’s life-sized LOVE artwork on the lawn of the Hanover Branch Library, located at 7527 Library Dr. in Hanover, at Hanover Courthouse from the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 10, through the morning of Monday, Feb. 15, as part of the #HereinHanoverVA campaign to recognize the county’s recent 300th birthday.
The #HereinHanoverVA campaign on social media offers a fun, interactive way for Hanoverians to showcase achievements of the past, the vitality of the present and the promises of a bright future as Hanover County looks ahead to the next 300 years.
“What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend than with a photo of the iconic LOVE letters in beautiful Hanover County,” said Hanover County Administrator John A. Budesky. “We invite people to tag #HereinHanoverVA when they post images on their social media platforms.”
There is plenty of free parking behind the library and in the Hanover County Government Complex and there is no fee to access the LOVE letters. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing when they are taking photos.
Visitors also are invited to admire the historic Hanover Courthouse, the third oldest in the nation in continuous use. The Hanover Museum of History and Culture will be opening in the Historic Clerk’s Office building later this year.
“We are excited to share the LOVE in Hanover County at a spot where so many people can enjoy being a part of it, helping them to discover for themselves why Virginia is for Lovers,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation.
Anyone sharing photos on social media also can tag #LOVEVA, Virginia Tourism’s hashtag for the LOVE letters.
Fast Facts about
the VTC’s LOVE artwork:
-The LOVE artwork is 16 feet long and more than six feet high.
-More than 250 permanent LOVE letters, called LOVEworks, exist in towns, cities and at Welcome Centers across the Commonwealth — each reflecting the uniqueness of the community in which it stands.
-A full list and map of statewide LOVEworks can be found at Virginia.org/LOVE.
For information on upcoming activities related to Hanover County’s 300th birthday recognition and #HereinHanoverVA, “Like” the 300th birthday Facebook page, download the app or contact hanover300@hanovercounty.gov.