LOVE coming to county to celebrate 300th birthday

HANOVER -- Hanover County will host Virginia Tourism’s life-sized LOVE artwork on the lawn of the Hanover Branch Library, located at 7527 Library Dr. in Hanover, at Hanover Courthouse from the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 10, through the morning of Monday, Feb. 15, as part of the #HereinHanoverVA campaign to recognize the county’s recent 300th birthday.

The #HereinHanoverVA campaign on social media offers a fun, interactive way for Hanoverians to showcase achievements of the past, the vitality of the present and the promises of a bright future as Hanover County looks ahead to the next 300 years.

“What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend than with a photo of the iconic LOVE letters in beautiful Hanover County,” said Hanover County Administrator John A. Budesky. “We invite people to tag #HereinHanoverVA when they post images on their social media platforms.”

There is plenty of free parking behind the library and in the Hanover County Government Complex and there is no fee to access the LOVE letters. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing when they are taking photos.