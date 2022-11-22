Lucille INGROFF

INGROFF, Lucille S. "Lucy," 86, of Mechanicsville, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, T. R. "Rudy" Ingroff Jr.; her parents, William and Georgia Soyars; her sister, Louise; her brother, William "Sammy"; and grandson, Shawn. Lucy is survived by daughters, Loretta (Tim), Connie (Steve), Glynis (Rick), and Tina (Jimmy); grandchildren, Scott (Christa), Codi (Bryce), and Samantha; great-grandchildren, Landyn, Sophie and Bennett; sisters, Lynne and Lois. Lucy worked for Molins Machine Company, Hanover County Public Utilities and retired from Henrico County Public Utilities. After retiring, she enjoyed serving on the Hanover Travel Commission, hosting "teas" with Arlene for her friends and Red Hat Ladies and spending countless hours at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, where she was a devoted member. Visitation was held Monday, November 21 from 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. A funeral service was held Tuesday, November 22 at 1:30 p.m., also at Bennett. Interment took place following the service in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Association, Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Road, #130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060 or a charity of your choice.
