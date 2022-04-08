 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lucy DODZIAN

DODZIAN

DODZIAN, Lucy Evans, 74, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022. She is survived by two daughters, Anne Chandler (Robert Jefferson) of Mechanicsville, Va., and Stephanie Mosteller (Kevin) of Raleigh, N.C.; one sister, Verna Dean Parker (John) of Hollister, N.C.; four grandchildren, Eddie Chandler, Heather Chandler (Paul Bower) and Drew Chandler (Heather) and their father, Sparky Chandler, all of Mechanicsville, Va. and Logan Schaefer of Raleigh, N.C.; and four great-grandchildren, Jackson, Hayden, Alleah and Harley, all of Mechanicsville, Va. The family will receive friends Friday, March 25, 2022, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Richardson Funeral Home in Louisburg, N.C. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Faith Baptist Missionary Church in Enfield, N.C., with the Rev. Ed West officiating. Burial will follow in Walter's Chapel Church Cemetery. 

