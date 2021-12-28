Luther T. Loving

LOVING, Luther Thomas, "Papa," 77, of Mechanicsville, Va., departed this life on December 15, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife, Kay; four children, Todd Patrick of Mechanicsville, Troy Kelley of Mechanicsville, Tony Spencer (Janet) of Mechanicsville and Lori Mason (Robert) of Buckingham; along with five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Luther is the beloved brother of eight sisters, four brothers, with numerous nieces and nephews. Luther retired after 38 years of loyal service with Westvaco and contributed seven years of service to the Hanover County School System. Luther loved gardening and his flowers and was an avid hunter. He is much-loved and will be missed greatly. The family received friends on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the B.W. White funeral home in Aylett, Va. from 3 to 6 p.m. A graveside service was held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 12 noon at Upper King and Queen Baptist Church in Newtown, Va.