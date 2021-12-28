 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Luther T. Loving
0 Comments

Luther T. Loving

  • 0
Obituaries

LOVING, Luther Thomas, "Papa," 77, of Mechanicsville, Va., departed this life on December 15, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife, Kay; four children, Todd Patrick of Mechanicsville, Troy Kelley of Mechanicsville, Tony Spencer (Janet) of Mechanicsville and Lori Mason (Robert) of Buckingham; along with five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Luther is the beloved brother of eight sisters, four brothers, with numerous nieces and nephews. Luther retired after 38 years of loyal service with Westvaco and contributed seven years of service to the Hanover County School System. Luther loved gardening and his flowers and was an avid hunter. He is much-loved and will be missed greatly. The family received friends on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the B.W. White funeral home in Aylett, Va. from 3 to 6 p.m. A graveside service was held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 12 noon at Upper King and Queen Baptist Church in Newtown, Va.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thomas F. Moore, Jr.
News

Thomas F. Moore, Jr.

MOORE, Thomas Franklin Jr., 75, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away suddenly on December 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parent…

James BAILEY
News

James BAILEY

BAILEY, James Keith, 60, of Cold Harbor, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, James a…

Harold B. Singleton, Jr.
News

Harold B. Singleton, Jr.

SINGLETON, Harold B. Jr., December 13, 1945 to December 9, 2021, 75, of Mechanicsville, passed away December 9, 2021. He was preceded in death…

Rhina Mingee
News

Rhina Mingee

MINGEE, Rhina C., our mother, crossed the river Saturday, December 4, 2021. We're sure it was the York River where her parents, Matt and Virgi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News