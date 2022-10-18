Madeline JOHNSON

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JOHNSON, Madeline Sledd, 92, of Mechanicsville, passed away Oct. 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Joseph and Mary Theresa "Mamie" Griffin Sledd; five sisters, two brothers, several nieces and nephews; and her husband, James Walter "Buster" Johnson. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Fields (Tim); grandson, Cody Andrew Gouldin; a host of nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. Madeline was past president of Unit 144 American Legion Auxiliary, a member of American Legion Auxiliary Richmond Unit 1 Past Chapeau Richmond Salon 166, 8/40, Friends of Coffee Club (Curbs Alumni) and a member of the Redeemer Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass was held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment followed in Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church of the Redeemer. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.

