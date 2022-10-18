JOHNSON, Madeline Sledd, 92, of Mechanicsville, passed away Oct. 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Joseph and Mary Theresa "Mamie" Griffin Sledd; five sisters, two brothers, several nieces and nephews; and her husband, James Walter "Buster" Johnson. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Fields (Tim); grandson, Cody Andrew Gouldin; a host of nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. Madeline was past president of Unit 144 American Legion Auxiliary, a member of American Legion Auxiliary Richmond Unit 1 Past Chapeau Richmond Salon 166, 8/40, Friends of Coffee Club (Curbs Alumni) and a member of the Redeemer Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass was held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, with visitation beginning one hour prior. Interment followed in Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church of the Redeemer. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Madeline JOHNSON
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Editor's note: A correction was made to the description of Michele Clements' family, as she does not currently have grandchildren.
For decades, Girl Scout Troops across the country have been uplifting communities with a steadfast devotion to making the world a better place…
RANKIN, Kenneth Wayne "Kenny," 82, of Mechanicsville, passed away on September 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Annette; gr…
BALTHASER, Mrs. Virginia "Ginny" Nelson, born October 7, 1968, went to be with Jesus on September 29, 2022. She fought a long battle with canc…
Even in the face of this weekend’s inclement weather forecast, the parking lot of Green Top Sporting Goods was overflowing with visitors from …
MOYER, John Douglas. Heaven gained a warrior on Sunday, September 25, 2022, with the passing of John Douglas Moyer after a courageous battle w…
LEWIS, Charles Steven, 72, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Elwyn …
Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) announced last week an on-time graduation rate of 95.2% for the Class of 2022, the 10th straight year tha…
WASHINGTON, Raleigh L. Jr., 83, of Glen Allen, Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his belove…