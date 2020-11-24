 Skip to main content
Mamie L.ANDREWS
ANDREWS, Mamie L. (Mize), died peacefully November 15, 2020, at her home in Austinville, Va., with family by her side. She was born December 2, 1937, in Spotsylvania, Va. Survivors include: sister, Jean Wilcox; son, Vernon and Terri Andrews of Bluefield, Va.; daughter, Michele Bass and Bubba Martin of Henrico, Va.; son-in-law, Danny Stefurak of King William, Va.; several grandkids, great and great-great-grandkids and many nieces, nephews and friends. Interment was held in Signal Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.

