 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marcia J. GRANGER
0 comments

Marcia J. GRANGER

  • 0
GRANGER

GRANGER, Marcia J., 76, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on March 3, 2021. She is survived by three children, Traci Bynum (Chris), Craig Granger (Carol) and Shelli Staples (Phil); seven grandchildren, Alicia, Natalie, Justin, Carli, Blaine, Jimmy and Brandon; and her sister, Marlene Evans. Marcia was a member of Fellowship Community Church of Mechanicsville. A funeral service was held 4 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Research.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Andrew “Drew” S. HILL
News

Andrew “Drew” S. HILL

HILL, Andrew “Drew” S., 50, of Knoxville, Tenn., passed away on February 23, 2021. Drew was born on January 30, 1971, to Robert S. Hill Jr. an…

Nora T. Taylor SHORT
News

Nora T. Taylor SHORT

SHORT, Nora T. Taylor, 77, of Hanover, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, John…

Gail Gencarelli ENROUGHTY
News

Gail Gencarelli ENROUGHTY

ENROUGHTY, Gail Gencarelli, 78, of Mechanicsville, went to be with her Lord Monday, February 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parent…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News