Margaret Carroll LAVERI
Margaret Carroll LAVERI

LAVERI

LAVERI, Margaret Carroll, 79, of Aylett, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Hazel Johnson Carroll; and a brother, Roy Carroll. She is survived by her four children, Dara Ruppert, Craig Nash (Kimberly), Laurey Dann (Michael) and John Laveri (Melia Diana); 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Terry; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was a member of SRBC and her faith was the most important thing to her. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022, in the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. The interment will follow in Hanover Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association.

