Margaret Williams EAVES
EAVES, Margaret Williams, passed away on the morning of November 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Gene W. Eaves in 2013. Margaret is survived by her brother, Leroy Williams (Carolyn); sons, Daniel W. Eaves (Kay) and Robert L. Eaves (Jenny); grandchildren, Natalie Eaves, Georgia Eaves, Benjamin Holder (Chelsea), Jackson Holder and Robby Eaves; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Margaret was a devoted mother and housewife. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at New Bethesda Baptist Church, 9019 New Bethesda Rd., Mechanicsville, Va.

