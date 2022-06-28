GULASKY, Marian White, 66, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 23, 2002. She was a member of Colosse Baptist Church and a caregiver for Helping My Angels LLC, Mechanicsville. She is survived by her husband, J. Wayne Gulasky; sons, Kenneth N. Gulasky (Michele), Leonard G. Gulasky (Deb); daughter, Kimberly N. Gulasky; and nine grandchildren. Also surviving are one sister, Mary DiAnne White; and many nieces and nephews. The family received friends on Monday, June 27, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at B.W. White Funeral Home, Aylett. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Colosse Baptist Church. Interment followed in the church cemetery. The family would like to thank Bon Secours Mercy Hospice for their love and patience of their loved one.
Marian GULASKY
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Hanover County School Board was recently divided on the appropriateness of a children’s poetry book being contested by concerned parents.
Pamunkey Regional Library branches have begun launching fun, interactive ocean-themed summer bashes in celebration of this year’s summer readi…
Especially after lengthy isolation and quarantining, it can be easy to forget the joyous and vibrant energy of street festivals beneath a toas…
Sheriff discusses student safety
William Morin has been named the Patrick Henry High School (PHHS) Class of 2022’s valedictorian with a GPA of 4.589. Luke Taylor, with a GPA o…
HOGUE, Gilbert Dean, 82 of Mechanicsville passed away June 9, 2022. He was surrounded by loved ones when he took his final breath. He is prece…
The journey to and from Ashland just got a little easier for people with disabilities with the dedication of a new platform construction proje…
LUCK, William E. "Willie," 56, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and V…
ROWE, Frederick "Ricker" G., 97, of Highland Springs, went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 9, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of…