Marian GULASKY

GULASKY

GULASKY, Marian White, 66, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 23, 2002. She was a member of Colosse Baptist Church and a caregiver for Helping My Angels LLC, Mechanicsville. She is survived by her husband, J. Wayne Gulasky; sons, Kenneth N. Gulasky (Michele), Leonard G. Gulasky (Deb); daughter, Kimberly N. Gulasky; and nine grandchildren. Also surviving are one sister, Mary DiAnne White; and many nieces and nephews. The family received friends on Monday, June 27, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at B.W. White Funeral Home, Aylett. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Colosse Baptist Church. Interment followed in the church cemetery. The family would like to thank Bon Secours Mercy Hospice for their love and patience of their loved one.

