BROOKS, Marie Clark, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in the arms of her devoted husband of 48 years, Clarence Brooks and family. In addition to her husband; she is survived by her son, Jeffrey Scott Brooks (Glenda); two grandsons, Hunter Scott Brooks and Trevor Reed Brooks; sister, Jeannie Clark (Gene); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Marie served the Richmond and Mechanicsville community as a talented cosmetologist for 40 years. She was a mentor and friend to so many. Marie enjoyed art, camping and fishing as much as possible on the Rappahannock River. The family received friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Interment followed in Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Bethesda Baptist Church, 9019 New Bethesda Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Marie Clark BROOKS
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Diane and W. Shelley Dunn Jr. are proud to announce the marriage of their daughter Brittany Nicole Dunn formerly of Mechanicsville to Robert D…
A number of citizens attended last week’s regularly scheduled Hanover County School Board meeting to express their opinion on a decision taken…
MOORE, Thomas Franklin Jr., 75, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away suddenly on December 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parent…
Reader says parade exclusion was warranted
BRANDON, Mary Lois, 96, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and B…
BAILEY, James Keith, 60, of Cold Harbor, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, James a…
RICHMOND — Kicking off the holiday month in celebration, families gathered to witness the annual Mechanicsville Christmas Parade themed “I’ll …
SINGLETON, Harold B. Jr., December 13, 1945 to December 9, 2021, 75, of Mechanicsville, passed away December 9, 2021. He was preceded in death…
MINGEE, Rhina C., our mother, crossed the river Saturday, December 4, 2021. We're sure it was the York River where her parents, Matt and Virgi…
BROWN, William H. "Billy" Jr., 79, of Heathsville, flew away with Jesus to his new home on Friday, December 10, 2021. He was preceded in death…