Marie Clark BROOKS
Marie Clark BROOKS

BROOKS

BROOKS, Marie Clark, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in the arms of her devoted husband of 48 years, Clarence Brooks and family. In addition to her husband; she is survived by her son, Jeffrey Scott Brooks (Glenda); two grandsons, Hunter Scott Brooks and Trevor Reed Brooks; sister, Jeannie Clark (Gene); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Marie served the Richmond and Mechanicsville community as a talented cosmetologist for 40 years. She was a mentor and friend to so many. Marie enjoyed art, camping and fishing as much as possible on the Rappahannock River. The family received friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Interment followed in Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Bethesda Baptist Church, 9019 New Bethesda Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

