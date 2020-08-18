Marie Trexler HEATH

HEATH, Marie Trexler, 87, of Saint Stephens Church, Va., departed this life on August 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Lee Heath; parents, William Trexler and Addie Webb Trexler; brothers, George N. Trexler and Robert G. Trexler. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Heath; daughter, Kay Heath; and son, Benjamin Heath; as well as three grandchildren, Jack O’Brien III (Leslie), Kevin O’Brien (Kacey), Ellen O’Brien; two great-grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews. Marie was school secretary at York Academy, secretary/bookkeeper at Lee-Davis High School and receptionist at Bon Secours Memorial College of Nursing. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.
