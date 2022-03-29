Marie Wingo

WINGO, Marie Ann Nunn, 62, of Mechanicsville, our sweet and beautiful Mimi went to Heaven on March 18, 2022. She was predeceased by her mother, Joan Marie Zinck Nunn. She leaves her loving husband of 41 years, Terry Wingo; son, Joey and his wife, Suzanne; precious grandsons, Flynn and Otis; father, James W. Nunn; sister, Kathy Schermerhorn (John, Beth, Brian, Jenna, Joshua and Kensley); brother in-law, Kent (Kim); and numerous family and friends. Mimi adored her lab pups, many fun times with family and friends, especially at the beach. She loved being with her grandsons, Flynn and Otis. Her family had a private ceremony at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 25 at Bennett's Funeral Home in Mechanicsville, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., and joined family and friends to celebrate her life afterward at Bennett's between 5 and 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Lab Rescue (LRCP Inc.) at P.O. Box 1814, Annandale, Va. 22003. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
