 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marisa NAPIER
0 Comments

Marisa NAPIER

  • 0
NAPIER

NAPIER, Marisa Wilson, 62, of Aylett, Va., peacefully passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claiborne L. Wilson Jr. and June Chenault Wilson; and a brother, William "Scott" Wilson. She is survived by her beloved husband of 24 years, James "Jimmy" Napier; four children, Amy Coppedge (Chris), Carey Bell, Lee Johnston and Jordan Johnston (Allie); stepdaughter, Mary Napier; 13 grandchildren, Braedon, Britt, Brooks, Berkley, Francie, Ty, Jake, June, Mary Grace, David, Hope, Madelynn and Nathaniel; two brothers, Steve Wilson and Danny Wilson (Cara). Marisa was a proud Lee-Davis graduate (Class of 1977). She loved to travel with her husband, especially to Nags Head and fishing at the beach. Marisa had a deep and abiding love for her children and grandchildren. Her family was her life. She will be greatly missed. A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ASK, childhood cancer organiz

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steven B. BAREFORD
News

Steven B. BAREFORD

BAREFORD, Steven B., 54, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, December 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Alla…

Leigh Eckard STILES
News

Leigh Eckard STILES

STILES, Leigh Eckard, beloved mother and wife, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the age of 58. Leigh was born April 4, 1963, in Fa…

Constance Mann PACE
News

Constance Mann PACE

PACE, Constance Mann, 80, of Mechanicsville, passed away on December 22, 2021, at Henrico Doctors' Hospital surrounded by her children. Connie…

Marie Clark BROOKS
News

Marie Clark BROOKS

BROOKS, Marie Clark, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in the arms of her devoted husband of 48 years, Cla…

Thomas Joseph "Tom" McKITTRICK III
News

Thomas Joseph "Tom" McKITTRICK III

McKITTRICK, Thomas Joseph "Tom" III, 74, of Mechanicsville, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, L…

Royal Calvin DAWSON, Jr.
News

Royal Calvin DAWSON, Jr.

DAWSON, Royal Calvin "R.C., Chief, Tiny or Max" Jr., 72, of Mechanicsville, passed away in the comfort of his home with his loving wife by his…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News