Marisa NAPIER

NAPIER, Marisa Wilson, 62, of Aylett, Va., peacefully passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claiborne L. Wilson Jr. and June Chenault Wilson; and a brother, William "Scott" Wilson. She is survived by her beloved husband of 24 years, James "Jimmy" Napier; four children, Amy Coppedge (Chris), Carey Bell, Lee Johnston and Jordan Johnston (Allie); stepdaughter, Mary Napier; 13 grandchildren, Braedon, Britt, Brooks, Berkley, Francie, Ty, Jake, June, Mary Grace, David, Hope, Madelynn and Nathaniel; two brothers, Steve Wilson and Danny Wilson (Cara). Marisa was a proud Lee-Davis graduate (Class of 1977). She loved to travel with her husband, especially to Nags Head and fishing at the beach. Marisa had a deep and abiding love for her children and grandchildren. Her family was her life. She will be greatly missed. A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ASK, childhood cancer organiz
