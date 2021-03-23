HILL, Mark. It is with great sadness that the family of Mark Hill (Edward Mark II) announces his passing after a brief illness on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the age of 58 years. Mark will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Eddie and Christopher Hill; daughter-in-law, Christine; granddaughters, Natalie Spagnalo and Teagan Hill; sisters, Karen Hill and Denise Fitch (nee Hill); brother-in-law, Gary Fitch; niece, Brittanie Cochran; many family members and friends. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Mark Hill and Shirley Hill (nee Baldwin). A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Oaklawn Cemetery, 7225 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, Md. 21224.
