Mark Your Calendars for June 11 - The Ashland Strawberry Faire Returns!

This year is the 40th anniversary of the Ashland Strawberry Faire with lots to celebrate!

Since 1982, folks of all ages have come to play, enjoy strawberries, visit friends, listen to music, pet animals and shop for unique items and special treats rain or shine. Best of all, the Faire is free!

New for 2022

Listen, watch or join the parade of the “Ashland Strawberry Kids” as they stroll down Henry Street to Blackwell Stage to kick-off the Faire at 9:30 a.m. Young, old and in-between are invited to participate.

The 2022 “Spirit of the Faire” will be awarded to a parade participant exhibiting the most enthusiasm for the Faire.

What to expect for the 40th anniversary of the Faire

Park your car, then hop on a trolley to the tree-lined streets of Randolph-Macon College to enjoy all that the Faire has to offer.

Visit over 300 vendors on Henry, Patrick and Caroline streets. There will be arts and crafts vendors, Hanover County businesses, nonprofit groups and government services folks available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Come hungry to feast at the Food Court. There will be many food vendors speckled around the campus serving up ice cream, fresh-squeezed lemonade and strawberry-delicious goodies.

In addition to the many vendors coming to the Faire, enjoy the “Motor Mile,” where all kinds of vehicles will be available to touch and see.

The BARKing Lot returns with adoptable pets from various animal groups. Many people have found their “furever” friend at the Ashland Strawberry Faire.

The Faire also boasts a large Kid Zone with a bounce house, “Berry” Walk and lots of games and prizes.

Village Bank is the presenting sponsor

Village Bank, an independent community bank, has been serving the Greater Richmond area since 1999 and currently operates in nine branch locations, including locations in Sliding Hill and Mechanicsville.

The bank is known for its dedication to customer service and its branch promise, “You’re a neighbor, not a number,” as well as its commitment to supporting local community organizations.

“We are very proud to be sponsoring the Ashland Strawberry Faire this year,” says Valenda Campbell, director of marketing for Village Bank. “Community events such as the Faire are important events that help to build thriving communities.

“Just as the Ashland Strawberry Faire provides scholarships to Hanover students to help fund their continued education, local events not only bring the community together, but they also support local nonprofits who offer valuable support and opportunities to members of their community,” Campbell added.

Sponsorship openings are still available

There are still some sponsorship opportunities available. Visit www.AshlandStrawberryFaire.com.

Join the 2022 sponsors to date: Village Bank, Ashland Ace Hardware, the Town of Ashland, Ferber’s Tire & Auto and Fin & Feather Pet Center of Ashland and sign up today.

The Faire committee is grateful for the continued backing of hometown sponsors: Randolph-Macon College, the Mechanicsville Local, the Ashland-Hanover Local and the Town of Ashland.

The Faire is still accepting applications for vendor spaces. Early bird pricing ends on April 15.