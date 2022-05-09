BRANNON, R. Marshall, 81, of Mechanicsville, Va., died May 2, 2022. Husband of Ann Brannon (whom he called "the love of my life") and father of Stephen and David Brannon, Marshall passed after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The first in his family to attend university, Marshall graduated from the University of Virginia in 1962 and then taught high school French in Chesapeake for seven years, including two summers studying French in Toulouse, France. He received a master's degree before supervising foreign language instruction for the state of Virginia until his retirement in 1991. He was an adjunct professor at the Virginia Commonwealth University for 29 years, where he continued his love of helping others to teach better. Marshall's love of traveling and learning passed on to his sons as well as to his grandson, Sinan. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, including students he taught 60 years ago who still remember the impact he had on their lives. Services were held at Bennett Funeral Home in Mechanicsville at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 6, with visitation at 1 p.m. Entombment followed at Signal Hill Memorial Park after the service. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Marshall BRANNON
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
YACKLON, Christopher Alan, 25, of Hanover County, went to be with the Lord Friday, April 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers…
KRAFT, Mr. Timothy Patrick. Welcome to a celebration of Tim's eclectic, not-so-ordinary life! Tim brought his smile and irreverent sense of hu…
Mechanicsville District supervisor Canova Peterson has until May 25 to decide which one of nine nominees will be appointed to serve on the cou…
Families and train enthusiasts from near and far flocked to Ashland Saturday to celebrate the return of the town’s beloved street festival.
DUNN, Gary W., 63, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Monday, April 25, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon H.…
ELLIS, Lonnie Albert Sr., passed away peacefully Friday, April 22, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Gladys Ellis; many brot…
SCHOOLS, Elizabeth Davis, 84, of Howerton, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Elizabeth was a member of the Howerton Baptist…
YATES, Dr. Daniel S. After 81 extraordinary years, the last few of which were marred by his battle against Parkinson's Disease, Daniel Sherman…
LITWINOWICZ, Olive Hornberger, 93, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on April 27, 2022. She passed away after being surrounded by he…
MOTHERSHEAD, William Donald, 79, born March 3, 1943, died April 25, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Marsha Woleben Mothershead; daughter, Sa…