Marshall BRANNON

BRANNON, R. Marshall, 81, of Mechanicsville, Va., died May 2, 2022. Husband of Ann Brannon (whom he called "the love of my life") and father of Stephen and David Brannon, Marshall passed after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The first in his family to attend university, Marshall graduated from the University of Virginia in 1962 and then taught high school French in Chesapeake for seven years, including two summers studying French in Toulouse, France. He received a master's degree before supervising foreign language instruction for the state of Virginia until his retirement in 1991. He was an adjunct professor at the Virginia Commonwealth University for 29 years, where he continued his love of helping others to teach better. Marshall's love of traveling and learning passed on to his sons as well as to his grandson, Sinan. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, including students he taught 60 years ago who still remember the impact he had on their lives. Services were held at Bennett Funeral Home in Mechanicsville at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 6, with visitation at 1 p.m. Entombment followed at Signal Hill Memorial Park after the service. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.