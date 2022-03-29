 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Martha DULING

  • 0
DULING

DULING, Martha Vernell (Tomlin), of Mechanicsville, Va., born November 22, 1943, departed her Earthly body to join her husband, Walter Coleman Duling, on March 20, 2022. She leaves a son, Steve Coleman Duling; grandchildren, Anna Duling and RJ Smith; and brother, Wilbert "Bunny" Tomlin. Vernell enjoyed trips to the mountains and doting on grandchildren. A graveside service was held at Signal Hill Memorial Park in Hanover, Va., on March 28, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Community Care of Virginia, 10128 W. Broad St., Ste. J, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.

