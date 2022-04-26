Martha Talley Loving

LOVING, Martha Talley, age 69, of Mechanicsville, Va., was reunited with her husband, Allen N. Loving Jr., in their Heavenly home on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Martha was a woman of great faith. She loved the Lord, and she lived her life knowing that one day she would pass from this life into eternal life and she rejoiced in that. She often reminded us that whenever our load got too heavy to carry, take it to the Lord in prayer. Martha used her many talents to spread joy and share the gospel. She loved to sing, and she did so for many years in church. She loved being "Love Notes," the clown; and she will always be remembered as Mrs. Claus. Her smile and laughter would light up a room. She was enamored with hot air balloons; she never wanted to ride in one, but every time she saw one her face lit up and excitement filled her. She loved time spent with family and friends. She cherished every friendship, some which extended over 40 years. Her children were her greatest gifts; she said they were her angels. Left to cherish and honor her memory are her children, Ashley Waller (Matt), Mac Loving (Kimberlie); her granddaughter, Melayna Loving; Katelyn Kocsis, whom she considered a granddaughter; her beloved fur baby, George; and numerous extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Fairmount Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairmount Christian Church, P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.