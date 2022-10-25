MATTHEWS, Mr. Marvin Stuart Jr. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, Marvin "Stuart" Matthews Jr., a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away after a battle with cancer. He is now resting in peace with his heavenly father. Born to Marvin Matthews Sr. And Gene Stratton in Richmond, Va., Stuart attended Thomas Jefferson High School, where he met the love of his life, Jacqueline. They were happily married for 63 years, and Jacqueline was by his side until the end. Stuart never met a stranger and was not easily forgotten by those with which he spent time Stuart had an illustrious racing career setting eight NHRA, two NASCAR Drag Racing Division and two National Drag Boat Association records. He was well known as an engine builder, running Stuart Matthews Engineering out of his basement in Mechanicsville for over 40 years. A lifetime hunter, he was passionate about waterfowl, turkey and groundhog hunting. He was also a longtime member of the East Hanover Rescue Squad, a youth soccer coach and member of Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church. He loved bluegrass music and was a huge fan of The Seldom Scene and The Country Gentlemen. Stuart is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; son, Brian and his wife, Sharlisa; granddaughter, Deja; and grandsons, Jordan and Harrison. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Sr. and Gene Matthews; son, Marvin III; and his brother, Gene. To honor Stuart's memory, a celebration of his life will be held on Oct. 29, at Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Anyone who knew Stuart is invited to attend and remember their wonderful life. Camouflage or automotive attire is encouraged but dress comfortably as Stuart preferred. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/ give/memorials-and-dedications.html.