Mary Frances CECCHETTINI

CECCHETTINI, Mary Frances Stoops, 93, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Monday, December 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Annie Jones Stoops; sister, Geneva Gifford; and her husband, Davino Cecchettini. Mary is survived by her brother, Morgan Stoops (Libby); niece, Pat Reynolds; nephew, Bernard Curlee Jr. (Sherry); as well as several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Private graveside services were held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East Hanover Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 454, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. bennettfuneralhomes.com .
